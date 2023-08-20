"He's the coolest": ARMYs go gaga over BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's latest W Korea fashion film 

On August 20, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung appeared in a new fashion film released by W Korea. He was seen posing as he showcased the Panthère de Cartier High Jewelry set. The post was shared online with the caption:

"The free and intimate charisma of V draws a new spectrum. The bold charm of Panthère de Cartier High Jewelry."

This marks the third time Kim Tae-hyung has been part of a fashion film released by W Korea. Recently, the idol was announced as the global ambassador for the aforementioned brand.

Naturally, the video quickly went viral on social media and fans couldn't contain their excitement. They flocked to various platforms including Twitter to express their thoughts about the clip.

Expand Tweet

"Looks so fine": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's new look for W Korea

As mentioned earlier, the South Korean media outlet W Korea released an exclusive video featuring Kim Tae-hyung in Cartier pieces. In the video, he was seen in an all-black t-shirt and jeans and with blond hair. Kim Tae-hyung stood in a captivating manner while gracefully displaying accessories from Cartier.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with praises for his stunning visuals. They described him as "pretty" and commented on how gorgeous he looked.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In previous fashion films for W Korea, the idol adopted a new concept and was seen with a gecko. In the latest video released by W Korea, a gecko was seen crawling on Kim Tae-hyung's hands. Fans praised the singer and his fresh look and hailed him for effortlessly maintaining eye contact with the camera while displaying his exquisite Cartier jewelry.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the singer recently surpassed 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This accomplishment comes in the wake of the release of his B-side tracks, Love Me Again, and Rainy Days.

Layover promotional schedule

Expand Tweet

Kim Tae-hyung has already released the second promotional schedule of his upcoming album Layover. Bighit Entertainment's promotional timeline for Layover outlines the release schedule for Blue's music video teasers. The first teaser is set to debut on August 22, followed by the second teaser on August 25.

On August 28, the artist will finally share his highly anticipated tracks Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snowflower on Spotify. The agency then plans to reveal "concept photo three" for BTS' V's upcoming album the day after. The inclusion of three dots in the schedule hints at exciting surprises that the idol has in store for fans. On September 6, 2023, fans can expect a glimpse of "concept photo four" of the forthcoming album.

This leads up to the album's ultimate release on September 8. The music video for Slow Dancing will also premiere on this day.