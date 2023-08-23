“Keep it respectful”: BTS’ V’s fans express their anger after an ARMY allegedly tried to pull his hair at CELINE event in Japan

BTS’ V's fans have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to call out their fellow ARMYs for allegedly mistreating the Singularity singer at a recent CELINE event in Japan. For those unversed, on August 22, 2023, BTS’ V flew to Japan to attend CELINE's event, for which he is the brand ambassador alongside Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

The Love Me Again singer was dressed in his denim jacket, white tee-shirt, and form-fitting leather pants, flaunting his handsome visuals. ARMYs had traveled from far and wide to just catch a mere glimpse of him. BTS' V smiled and greeted ARMYs enthusiastically. However, at one point, the crowds got a bit out of control, and an unnamed fan grabbed his hair in excitement.

ARMYs expressed their anger and requested their fellow members to maintain decorum around Bangtan members, especially during in-person interactions. An ARMY @diionyssustkk wrote, "Please don't do this ever again. Trying to grab Taehyung's hair is never okay. You can tell he is so happy seeing his fans, but keep it respectful." The fan also shared a video of the incident to give fellow ARMYs context of what happened.

BTS' V's fans reprimand fellow ARMYs on poor conduct while greeting the 28-year-old singer in Japan

Ever since BTS members announced their break from group activities, members have been busy with their solo endeavors, album releases, and their mandatory military service. While ARMYs have to wait till 2025 for Bangtan members to reconvene, fans are happy to catch just a glimpse of any of the members.

BTS' V is currently in Japan to attend CELINE related event in the neighboring nation. Unsurprisingly, ARMYs gathered in large numbers just to see the Singularity singer in the flesh. The 28-year-old singer greeted ARMYs with fervor and enthusiasm, genuinely happy to see ARMYs in person after a long time.

However, the crowd's enthusiasm soon turned into commotion as the frenzied fans began pushing and pulling each other, causing chaos. One particular fan broke public protocol as they got too close to BTS' V and even grabbed his hair in excitement. Luckily, the Sweet Night singer managed to escape the aforementioned fan and quickly got into his car as he exited the CELINE store.

The incident was recorded on camera and soon went viral on social media, earning other ARMYs wrath. Fans took to social media to reprimand their fellow ARMYs and urged them to be on their best behavior, especially when meeting BTS members in public.

BTS' V is currently in the pre-release promotional phase for his debut solo album, Layover. The upcoming album consists of five unique and interesting tracks - Slow Dancing (title track), Love Me Again, Rainy Days, For Us, and Blue. Additionally, there will be a bonus track in the form of Slow Dancing's piano version as a present for ARMYs.

The 28-year-old BTS member has collaborated with ADOR's Min Hee-jin on Layover and will be releasing the album on September 8, 2023, which also marks his beloved pet dog Yeontan's fifth birthday, to whom the album is dedicated.

BTS’ V’s pre-release song Love Me Again debuts at 96 on Billboard Hot 100

On August 22, 2023, BTS’ V's first pre-release song, Love Me Again, made a successful debut on Billboard's Hot 100 at the 96th rank. It is BTS’ V's second solo song to enter the chart, following his OST titled Christmas Tree for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer.

Notably, Christmas Tree debuted at the 79th place on the Hot 100 chart. BTS' V's other pre-release track, Rainy Days, secured 18th place on Billboard's newly launched Bubbling Under Hot 100. Additionally, Love Me Again and Rainy Days ranked 6th and 8th place on this week's Billboard's Global 200 excluding U.S.