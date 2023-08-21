Why is ARMYS STOP SABOTAGING TAEHYUNG trending on Twitter? Fans angered at the lack of support for BTS V's solo debut

An ARMY made a Twitter post about a new OT7 project on Sunday, August 20, 2023, which was called out by fans for the sabotage of BTS V and his solo debut album, Layover. The Twitter account @t_gasp_official kickstarted a project titled #2023GlobalARMYSong which recollects BTS' musical journey through the years for the rest of the month.

However, this clashes with the promotional plans and fans' streaming schedules to support V's solo debut. This has led to fans being extremely angry and frustrated about the same. In an attempt to redirect the attention to the idol and support him during his solo debut period, fans have been using 'ARMYS STOP SABOTAGING TAEHYUNG' and several other hashtags to maintain the same.

Fans frustrated following fellow ARMYs projects to sabotage BTS V's solo debut, Layover

The aforementioned Twitter account tweeted about the upcoming OT7 project, #2023GlobalARMYSong on Sunday. This project is set to take ARMYs down the memory lane of BTS' journey. However, when they saw the post, most fans were left enraged rather than delighted. They were upset as it clashed with BTS V's solo project schedule. Some believed that this would take the crowd's attention away from the idol's debut.

As soon as the tweet hit the internet, fans began expressing their anger about the same. Since V has already rolled out two music videos, Rany Days and Love Me Again, fans noted that there has barely been any support toward the idol's solo debut. They also said that ARMYs have been deliberately avoiding interacting with BTS V's solo songs and have been concentrating on other BTS soloists.

Initially, fans noticed that not a lot of ARMYs were streaming V's already-released tracks. However, they soon realized that they had been using his songs as fillers to stream other BTS members' solo tracks. Given how many ARMYs see the solo debuts of the members as a competition among them, others expressed their displeasure and unhappiness with the same.

Some fans did understand that not streaming or not supporting V's work is acceptable to an extent. However, what unsettled them was the fact that many ARMYs were plotting against BTS V's success with his solo debut.

Fans are also hurt because V reportedly is set to release his album after months of work and effort while taking into consideration what his fans want.

Fans also pointed out that V's agency, BigHit Entertainment, also has been expressing a similar attitude. Many noticed that the company hasn't released the idol's SoundCloud songs like Winter Bear, and Scenery, the way it did for the solo debuts of other BTS members. Fans felt that this was necessary as it expands his discography while also getting more attention to his album.

Fans also believe that the management and organization of BTS V's solo debut skills are weakly planned and fail to be fair to the artist. While many other releases and projects are happening around his solo debut schedule, fans demand a more respectful and fair approach toward the idol.