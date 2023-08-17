"BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK" trends on Twitter as ARMYs find the Seven singer's name spelt wrongly and lacking credits on Weverse

BigHit Entertainment, the management company of K-pop group BTS, has inadvertently ignited fury among fans through an unfortunate blunder regarding member Jungkook, aka JK.

The incident, which came into light on August 17, caused an uproar among BTS fans when they noticed an unsettling error in the profiles of the members on the Weverse platform. A typo was clear in the idol's name, being transcribed as "Jeong Jungkook," an evident result of the translation process from Korean to English gone wrong.

Expand Tweet

What worsened the situation was the unexplained omission of the label "all-rounder" from the youngest BTS member's profile, a descriptor that had been rightfully attributed to him in the Korean description.

The repercussions of this mishap were intense, as the hashtag "BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK" trended on Twitter, to point out the lack of consideration for the artist.

BTS fans angry with agency's mispelling of Jungkook's name and omitted tags

Expand Tweet

As fans have pointed out, the Weverse profiles of other BTS members appeared accurate, while the English description for the Seven singer possessed a perplexing error, rendering his name as "Jeong Jungkook" instead of the correct "Jeon Jungkook." This error ignited the fandom's wrath, leaving fans bewildered by how such an avoidable mistake could occur on a global platform.

Moreover, beyond the name mishap, the entire profile description failed to meet fans' expectations, omitting critical designations such as "BTS' main vocalist," a role that has officially been the Seven singer's since the group was formed. As per fans, contrasting with the other members' profiles, the BTS maknae's portrayal seemed incomplete and disingenuous.

Certain fans even detected a resemblance between the Weverse depiction and his Spotify profile, prompting doubts that the company might have employed a copy-and-paste methodology, seemingly neglecting precision and the BTS maknae's rightful acknowledgment.

In response to this blatant misstep, BTS admirers rallied with swiftness and determination. Social media platforms brimmed with hashtags such as "BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK" and "MAIN VOCALIST JUNGKOOK," signaling a robust campaign to rectify what they perceived as a grave injustice towards their cherished idol. Fans were definitely in a state of rage and commented about it on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BigHit was recently held accountable for incorrectly crediting Seven's artists

Since BTS members decided to pursue solo paths, following a temporary hiatus from group engagements since 2022, the members have encountered a series of unsettling incidents at regular intervals of time. In July, JK emerged as the second-last member to launch his solo music, delivering his single Seven.

This track was very well received by global audiences, ascending it to the zenith of numerous music charts across the world. However, even this moment was surrounded by a controversy that rose due to a misattribution on Spotify, where BTS was mistakenly credited under the song Seven, instead of the only two singers of the song, the BTS maknae and Latto.

Expand Tweet

This prompted heavy backlash from the BTS ARMY, who advocated for the BTS maknae's individual recognition. Their online rally against BigHit was acknowledged and resulted in successful removal of BTS' name from the song's credits.

Unfortunately, history seems to repeat itself as another disappointing incident has taken place concerning the singer, this time related to his description on the K-pop fansite Weverse.