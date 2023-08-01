“Look at him and his pretty nails”: BTS’ V’s fans compliment his new nail art on recent Weverse livestream

Late on July 31, BTS’ V held a quick five-minute live stream on Weverse to interact with ARMYs. Despite being a brief live stream, the Singularity singer was excited to show off a new nail art he had experimented with and wanted to show it to fans. He confessed that he dabbled in nail art for the first time and is happy with how it turned out.

The nail art was simple yet quirky and quite in sync with BTS’ V’s personal style. Each nail had red lines and dots, decorated in a minimalist style.

“Look at him and his pretty nails,” @kvsyuji wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, praising the Stigma singer for defying gender norms and breaking the stereotypes associated with masculinity.

"Look at him and his pretty nails," @kvsyuji wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, praising the Stigma singer for defying gender norms and breaking the stereotypes associated with masculinity.

BTS’ V reveals he got his nail done for a special project during his Weverse live stream

During the same Weverse live stream, BTS’ V revealed that J-hope inspired him to get his nails done. ARMYs are aware of how much J-hope loves nail art and has confidently shown it many times before.

The Sweet Night singer admitted that he did his own nails, with a different design on each nail. A horizontal red line on his thumb, a sad smiley on his index finger, a vertical red line on his middle finger, a brief dot on his fourth finger, and finally, two horizontal lines running parallelly.

He confessed that this was the first and last time he got nail art done. He added that he especially got it done for a filming project and that the nail art would last three weeks before it faded away.

ARMYs are all praises to BTS’ V for defying gender norms and breaking stereotypes associated with masculinity. Fans are also wondering what the mysterious filming project is about and if it is related to his upcoming solo debut or a brand-new collaboration.

: I tried painting my nails like Hobi hyung and it might be my first and last time doing so. I had to get it done for a filming project, and they said it would last for 3 weeks. So, yeah I tried it and came to brag about it.

pic.twitter.com/7jtSISEe5g Kim Taehyung’s Weverse Live: I tried painting my nails like Hobi hyung and it might be my first and last time doing so. I had to get it done for a filming project, and they said it would last for 3 weeks. So, yeah I tried it and came to brag about it.

Although details about this mysterious project are unknown, ARMYs are certain it will be revealed in time. For now, fans have taken to social media to praise the Christmas Tree singer’s minimalistic yet fashionable nail art.

We would like to see :) on ur face now and always..

Taehyung Weverse Live Pretty nail art.. but y :( TaehyungieWe would like to see :) on ur face now and always..Taehyung Weverse Live pic.twitter.com/H6jN3Jw4TX " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/H6jN3Jw4TX

and he shows his latest nail art sksksks omoo he's so cute tonight

#TAEHYUNG taehyung's live tonightLOOKS INCREDIBLY IN HIS HANDSOMEand he shows his latest nail art sksksks omoo he's so cute tonight pic.twitter.com/eTrKiaQTrN " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/eTrKiaQTrN" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/eTrKiaQTrN" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/eTrKiaQTrN

hes so cute pls pic.twitter.com/Y6s7mJ8OHq Taehyung showing his nail art ..hes so cute pls

ARMYs are hopeful that BTS’ V sports these pretty nails for his forthcoming mysterious project, which fans hope is the filming of the music video for his debut solo album, KTH 1 (tentative title). ARMYs were particularly impressed with how the Singularity singer took time off his busy schedule to interact with fans, even if it was for five minutes.

Now, fans hope BTS’ V’s next Weverse live is longer and filled with more meaningful interaction and conversations.

BTS’ V is currently preparing for the release of his debut solo album KTH1

SK POP @SKPopCulture Music Critic Kim Youngdae gives his thoughts on presumably



KTH1 is Coming and it sounds like a masterpiece that is uniquely Taehyung! pic.twitter.com/V7tB6R2PTP Music Critic Kim Youngdae gives his thoughts on presumably #BTSV / Kim Taehyung's upcoming Solo Album, his natural vocals and the disparity from how we typically hear him on BTS albums!KTH1 is Coming and it sounds like a masterpiece that is uniquely Taehyung!

BTS’ V is currently busy with the preparation for his debut solo album, KTH1. Recently, music critic Kim Young-dae revealed that he heard a few songs from the Inner Child singer’s debut solo album. He was impressed with his raw and natural vocals and opined that ARMYs will be surprised by the versatility he has displayed via his new album.

Also, Jungkook revealed that he had heard a few songs from the Singularity singer’s upcoming album and really liked them. ARMYs are now excited to listen to the 28-year-old singer’s debut album, and based on two reliable testimonies, they are convinced it will go down in history.

In his recent appearance on SUGA's YouTube show Suchwita, Jungkook confirmed he will release a mini-album in November 2023. This means the months preceding (August to October) are available for the Singularity singer.

KTH1 will reportedly release between August and October, and a formal announcement is expected soon.