“I’m so excited”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans express excitement as SEVEN singer confirms November release for debut mini-album

On July 29, BTS’ Jungkook appeared as a guest on the 15th episode of SUGA’s drinking talk show Suchwita. He is the sixth member of the group to make an appearance on SUGA’s show. Bangtan’s maknae was there to promote his latest hit single, SEVEN, and discuss various other things, including a new album.

On the show, the Euphoria singer confirmed his debut solo mini-album will be released in November. Although no other details were confirmed, ARMYs are happy that he will finally release his debut solo album.

“I’m so excited,” @ikra_bts7 on Twitter wrote, sharing a brief 10-second clip of BTS’ Jungkook talking about releasing a mini-album in November.

BTS’ Jungkook confirms a new single and new mini album on Suchwita

After SUGA asked BTS’ Jungkook what next after SEVEN, the latter confirmed that there is another single in the works and his debut mini-album, which will be released in November. Although there is no confirmation on what kind of EP it will be, it will reportedly be an English album.

According to HITS Daily Double, BTS’ Jungkook’s upcoming album will be fully in English instead of what fans would have expected, a Korean album. It is believed that BTS’ producer Bang PD has assigned a team to take care of his English album. HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun will be personally invested in his debut solo album.

Grammy-award-winning record producer Andrew Watt, who worked with Bangtan’s maknae on SEVEN, is expected to team up with him again for future projects. Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are stoked with the announcement and have taken to social media to express their excitement about the album announcement.

BTS’ Jungkook’s confirmation that he will be dropping a mini-album in November brings to light the prediction by Hanwha Investment & Securities. The company had revealed that BTS’ two youngest members will take over the second half of 2023.

Taehyung will release his much-awaited solo album by the third quarter of 2023 (July-August-September). BTS’ Jungkook will release his solo alum by the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-November-December).

Hanwha Investment & Securities is an important financial company based in South Korea. It analyzes how various entertainment companies function within Korea, their prospects, and what they can change to improve their financial status. It certainly seems like the predictions above will come true based on the timeline of events.

BTS’ Jungkook flashes his abs for ARMYs on Suchwita

BTS member Jungkook’s episode of Suchwita with SUGA boasted some truly iconic moments. One such moment was the maknae showing off his abs in the episode. SUGA complimented the Dreamers’ singer on his alluring Calvin Klein photoshoot, which had sent the internet into a meltdown.

Bangtan’s maknae revealed he went on a rigorous intermittent fasting diet and followed a 20:4 fasting schedule. It means one eats in a 4-hour window and fasts for the remaining 20 hours. Although he wasn’t obsessed with the stringent diet plan, he did follow it to get toned abs and a washboard stomach.

“I thought it’d [20:4] be good for me. But I’m not obsessive… I don’t do it obsessively.”

SUGA teased him that the Euphoria singer looked like a total popstar, to which the maknae generously lifted his t-shirt to show his toned abs on camera.

Needless to say, ARMYs are impressed with the SEVEN singer’s commitment to his music and fitness.