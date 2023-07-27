“WE WON ARMYBLINKs”: Jungkook and Jennie’s fans react to their brief interaction at Calvin Klein event 

On Thursday, July 27, K-pop idols Jungkook and Jennie’s fans were in for a surprise when a leaked video of the duo interacting at a Calvin Klein event, which was held a couple of months back, went viral on the internet. The event in question is the American fashion brand’s special capsule collection in collaboration with the SOLO singer, titled 'Jennie for Calvin Klein,' where the 27-year-old showcased her self-designed clothing for the brand.

For the capsule collaboration's launch in May 2023, a star-studded launch party in Seoul was organized, which was attended by some of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry, including BTS’ Jungkook. The SEVEN singer, who was a newly appointed brand ambassador for Calvin Klein then, made his first appearance for the event.

In a viral video doing rounds on the internet, Jennie can be seen shaking hands with Jungkook and whispering something inexplicable. Although it is unclear what she is saying, it seems like the idol is telling her fellow colleague to have a good time at the launch party.

"I am so happy": Jungkook and Jennie’s fans react to their brief interaction at the Calvin Klein launch party event

On May 10, BLACKPINK’s Jennie hosted a star-studded party for Calvin Klein’s Seoul pop-up event for the launch of “Jennie X Calvin Klein’s” capsule collection.

The exclusive event hosted around 400 invitees from the Korean entertainment and fashion industry, wherein media made a beeline outside the venue to get some inside scoop. Jungkook, BTS’ maknae, also made a smashing entry at the event as the brand’s newest face.

The 25-year-old idol clicked a lot of pictures and interacted with fellow celebrity friends, including BTS’ leader RM. However, almost two months after the actual event, his brief interaction with the host, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, is going viral on the internet.

In the video posted by one of the attendees who was present at the event, the SOLO star can be seen shaking hands with the SEVEN hitmaker and speaking to him briefly before they part ways. Although, the video quality is blurred, ARMYs and BLINKs are happy to see Jungkook and Jennie interact.

Check out some of these ARMYBLINK reactions below:

Pierp76 @Pierp761 @ninijoonieluv Fanwars unfortunately also create distorted perceptions of relationships between idols, certain toxic factions of fandoms would like their idols to have no relationships and even hate each other! Well, know that it's not like that! They could shock us all with a collaboration!

It is no secret that BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the biggest K-pop groups in the world and that their respective fandoms - ARMYs and BLINKs - don’t particularly get along too well with each other. However, mutual fans of the group were happy to see Jungkook and Jennie’s brief interaction at the Calvin Klein launch party.

Although, the SEVEN singer’s face wasn’t available, fans guessed it was him thanks to his frizzy half-man-bun and all-black clothing. The BTS maknae also seemingly attended Calvin Klein’s after-party, where he posed for pictures with his group leader, RM.

Jungkook and Jennie have never interacted officially on a public platform before but have been embroiled in dating rumours with each other’s bandmates. For the unversed, Jennie has, time and again, been repeatedly linked with BTS' V. Meanwhile, Jungkook has also found himself entangled in dating rumours with Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Jungkook and Jennie are Calvin Klein’s Korean brand ambassadors

Jungkook and Jennie are both Calvin Klein’s Korean brand ambassadors. The said brand is an American casual clothing and lingerie wear house that specialises in ready-to-wear clothing, perfumes, and cosmetics, amongst other things. While the Euphoria singer became the brand’s newest face on March 28 this year, the Pink Venom singer is a veteran having joined the brand on September 16, 2021.

The BLACKPINK star became the first Korean ambassador to launch her own limited-edition capsule collection with products designed and approved by her. Her Calvin Klein event was attended by LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha, alongside Lee Hyori, Kwon Twins, SF9’s Rowoon, Hwang In-yeop, Kim Gun-woo, Cha Joo-young, Mia Kong, and Shin Ye-eun, among others.

ARMYBLINKs are hoping to see more interactions between Jungkook and Jennie in the future.