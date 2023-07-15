“The label I was under”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie's reference to YG Entertainment on Dua Lipa’s podcast fuels contract renewal uncertainty amongst BLINKs

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sent BLINKs into a frenzy recently after her appearance in Dua Lipa’s newest podcast series. For those unfamiliar, the SOLO singer starred as the inaugural guest on singer Dua Lipa’s newly launched At Your Service podcast. The BLACKPINK member spoke about her journey from a K-pop rookie to a global star, the hardships she has faced in her career so far, and her goals and ambitions for the future.

At one point, she spoke about her trainee days at YG Entertainment and revealed how the company pushed them to listen to different kinds of music and perform to it. She revealed:

“But the good thing about the label I was under was, not only they wanted us to be able to sing in Korean but we would cover so many pop songs.”

Her referring to YG Entertainment in the past tense has worried BLINKs, who are wondering whether Jennie has left her agency already amidst contract renewal rumors.

KING KUMA @HourlyKuma



#JENNIEAtYourService

#JENNIExDUA “the label i WAS under” did she just indirectly confirmed the rumor of her leaving the company??!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans have mixed reactions to her referring to YG in the past tense on Dua Lipa’s podcast

alle 🕸️ @hrtsooya stop twisting jennie’s words. she was talking in past tense from her trainee days where they were under YG subsidiary labels since not yet on the main label.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie referring to YG Entertainment in the past tense as "the label I was under" has elicited mixed reactions from BLINKs. While some fans feel she has left her home label for good and will probably make an announcement soon, others have asserted that people are reading between the lines to create controversy out of nothing.

BLINKs feel that the Pink Venom singer may not have chosen the best words to highlight her point and that she may be referring to one of the subsidiary labels, The Black Label or Shining Star Culture.

Most BLINKs, however, believe that some in the fandom are blowing the line out of proportion and are hopeful that BLACKPINK’s Jennie re-signs her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment and continues to be a member of the K-pop girl group.

Jenchulichaeng @Revolution4BP @HourlyKuma everyone overanalysing Jennie saying ‘was’ when she just said it bc she’s speaking In past tense about her trainee days jdjd

K🍁 @callmeK_okay Not some airheads twisting Jennie's words, she never said she hates rapping, yes she joined YG to become a singer, ended up being the main rapper coz of her exceptional skills in it + strong english. It's natural to have an identity crisis as an artist. +



Butrint Lushajj @b_lushajj

- "But the good thing about the label I was under was, not only they wanted us to be able to sing in Korean but we would cover so many pop songs".

B

B

#JENNIE #BLACKPINK

jennie already confirmed she leave yg BLACKPINK's Jennie on Dua Lipa's podcast on her trainee days:- "But the good thing about the label I was under was, not only they wanted us to be able to sing in Korean but we would cover so many pop songs".jennie already confirmed she leave yg

For those unaware, every K-pop group or artist signs a seven-year contract with their management, which starts the year they debut and ends after seven years. BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016, and they will complete seven years under YG Entertainment in August 2023.

The Lovesick Girls’ contract renewal is crucial to YG Entertainment, as not only are they the best-selling artists of the agency, but they are arguably also the biggest female artists in the world at the moment. Lately, there has been a lot of chatter around the members’ exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, with worried fans pondering whether the contracts would be renewed or not.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans believe that contrary to popular opinion, she is her agency’s favorite, but the SOLO singer hasn’t been treated well. Although she was the first member to release a solo single titled SOLO in 2018, she hasn’t released another solo in five years now. Recently, various media outlets reported that the Kill This Love star was supposed to star in Marvel’s upcoming series titled Kingdom War: New Agents of Atlas as Luna Snow. However, YG Entertainment denied the media reports.

BLINKs believe that YG Entertainment purposely didn’t allow the Pink Venom singer to star in the Marvel project so as not to distract her from group activities.

dia ♡ seven enthusiast @DIORKOOKZ me when hybe and yg said they didn’t know anything about taehyung and jennie dating cause it was their private life:

Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been in the news for her alleged relationship with BTS’ V for over a year now. BLINKs are upset that YG Entertainment hasn’t taken a clear stance on the matter and has let the gossip fester in the media and amongst fans.

Although the issues stated above are BLINK’s issues against YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans believe she has gotten the shorter end of the stick and hence may leave.

💙 @acejennie_k If Jennie is really leaving YG, every other company is about to go to war for her.

However, researcher Lee Hwa-jeong from NH Investment & Securities firmly believes that all four BLACKPINK members will renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. He cited past examples of contract renewals with BIGBANG in 2011 and 2015.

He also shared that BLACKPINK’s future concerts for July and August are proof that the agency is in positive talks with the Shutdown singers.

BLACKPINK members are all set to perform in Paris and Vietnam

Team Jennie France @TeamJennieFr ㅡ BORN PINK PARIS ENCORE ㅡ



𝙏𝘼𝙂𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀: JENNIE AU STADE DE FRANCE

🗓 - 15/07 | Quand le soundcheck commence / When soundcheck starts



(Soundcheck should start around 11PM KST and the concert is set to start at 4AM KST)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, along with her other members Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, are all set to perform in Paris’ Stade de France on July 15 and will fly to Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 29 and 30.

They will return to the U.S. in August, where they will mesmerize BLINKs in East Rutherford, Paradise, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. More updates regarding the BORN PINK World Tour will be revealed later.