“Cosplayers who?”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie stirs online debate after she posts pictures wearing same outfits from alleged Paris video with BTS’ V

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has become the talk of the town once again after she recently shared a series of photos on Instagram on July 12, 2023, which sparked discussions among fans. The controversy stemmed from the outfit she wore in the photos, which happened to be the same one she was seen wearing in a video a few months ago. The video had surfaced earlier, featuring Jennie and BTS' V walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris. Fans had speculated about the identities of the individuals in the video.
Fans' hypothesis about Jennie's instagram post
Fans expressing interest in the romantic pairing of K-pop idols is a common trend within the K-pop fandom. Even minor incidents often lead fans to speculate about potential relationships between idols from different groups, including those of the same gender within the same group.
Jennie from BLACKPINK and Taehyung from BTS have been the subject of such rumors since they were spotted together in the same car in Jeju in 2020. The rumors persist, with some supporting their relationship and providing evidence, while others deny the claims by pointing out discrepancies.
Recently, Taehyung was in Paris for a Calvin Klein event, while the BLACKPINK star was also present there for the Cannes festival. A video emerged showing two individuals resembling Taehyung and Jennie, wearing similar outfits to those they had worn during their respective events, walking hand in hand on the streets.
Some fans believed the video to be genuine, while others dismissed it as a prank, suggesting that the individuals in the video were look-alikes taking advantage of the situation. It was also noted that Jennie had already flown to Singapore a few days earlier for BLACKPINK's schedule.
In the Solo singer's recent Instagram post, she wore a white furry Calvin Klein shirt, a furry white bucket hat, a colorful red and blue scarf around her neck, jeans, and white sneakers. This was similar to the girl's outfit in the video, leading fans to believe it was her.
She also shared a picture of food featuring a caviar plate garnished with lemon and parsley alongside a plate of pancakes. This plate was reportedly similar to the one seen in a previous photo posted by V from BTS during a Celine dinner.
While the artists themselves have not confirmed the videos, photos, nor the rumors, the existing evidence seems to suggest that the people in the video were indeed Jennie and V. Many fans are excited about this news, as it signifies that they are possibly being more open about their relationship and disregarding the opinions of their agencies and toxic fans.
However, some fans still feel concerned about the difficulties they may face as a couple, and they question the ease of being together. The mixed reactions from fans can be seen below.
While both celebrities are busy with their individual schedules, it is in the best interest of the fans not to further speculate about the incident without any verbal or written confirmation from the stars themselves and have utter respect for their privacy.