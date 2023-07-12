“Cosplayers who?”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie stirs online debate after she posts pictures wearing same outfits from alleged Paris video with BTS’ V

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has become the talk of the town once again after she recently shared a series of photos on Instagram on July 12, 2023, which sparked discussions among fans. The controversy stemmed from the outfit she wore in the photos, which happened to be the same one she was seen wearing in a video a few months ago. The video had surfaced earlier, featuring Jennie and BTS' V walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris. Fans had speculated about the identities of the individuals in the video.

Fans' hypothesis about Jennie's instagram post

Lola @syuu5419

Cosplayers who? this is so funny stanning jennie truly is not fo weak bitches Dios mio!! When i woke up what did i see?Jennie wearing the same outfit in that paris video with taehyung. She has no fear at all. Y'all she confirmed it #taennieisreal Cosplayers who?this is so funny stanning jennie truly is not fo weak bitches Dios mio!! When i woke up what did i see?Jennie wearing the same outfit in that paris video with taehyung. She has no fear at all. Y'all she confirmed it #taennieisreal Cosplayers who?😂 this is so funny stanning jennie truly is not fo weak bitches https://t.co/tgb4JHTX30

Fans expressing interest in the romantic pairing of K-pop idols is a common trend within the K-pop fandom. Even minor incidents often lead fans to speculate about potential relationships between idols from different groups, including those of the same gender within the same group.

Jennie from BLACKPINK and Taehyung from BTS have been the subject of such rumors since they were spotted together in the same car in Jeju in 2020. The rumors persist, with some supporting their relationship and providing evidence, while others deny the claims by pointing out discrepancies.

Recently, Taehyung was in Paris for a Calvin Klein event, while the BLACKPINK star was also present there for the Cannes festival. A video emerged showing two individuals resembling Taehyung and Jennie, wearing similar outfits to those they had worn during their respective events, walking hand in hand on the streets.

Some fans believed the video to be genuine, while others dismissed it as a prank, suggesting that the individuals in the video were look-alikes taking advantage of the situation. It was also noted that Jennie had already flown to Singapore a few days earlier for BLACKPINK's schedule.

In the Solo singer's recent Instagram post, she wore a white furry Calvin Klein shirt, a furry white bucket hat, a colorful red and blue scarf around her neck, jeans, and white sneakers. This was similar to the girl's outfit in the video, leading fans to believe it was her.

She also shared a picture of food featuring a caviar plate garnished with lemon and parsley alongside a plate of pancakes. This plate was reportedly similar to the one seen in a previous photo posted by V from BTS during a Celine dinner.

While the artists themselves have not confirmed the videos, photos, nor the rumors, the existing evidence seems to suggest that the people in the video were indeed Jennie and V. Many fans are excited about this news, as it signifies that they are possibly being more open about their relationship and disregarding the opinions of their agencies and toxic fans.

However, some fans still feel concerned about the difficulties they may face as a couple, and they question the ease of being together. The mixed reactions from fans can be seen below.

thaxz @dontsmileatm_ 𝓔 @jensdoII jennie had the chance to do the funniest thing ever n she took it jennie had the chance to do the funniest thing ever n she took it https://t.co/Cu8m8ltSCi she's truly such an icon i love her twitter.com/jensdoII/statu… she's truly such an icon i love her twitter.com/jensdoII/statu…

🌹🐰 @forrsjk The shirt, the sweater, the bucket hat, the jeans, the shoes, the purse even hairstyle everything exactly same from that night. There's no denying anymore taehyung and jennie are dating The shirt, the sweater, the bucket hat, the jeans, the shoes, the purse even hairstyle everything exactly same from that night. There's no denying anymore taehyung and jennie are dating https://t.co/uos3igtA6i

` @elitistbarb Jisoooya ♭ @sooyaserene Jennie posting in the same outfit she was spotted in paris with V after her fandom was in shambles for weeks trying to deny that it's her GIRL IS WINNING THE IDGAF WAR Jennie posting in the same outfit she was spotted in paris with V after her fandom was in shambles for weeks trying to deny that it's her GIRL IS WINNING THE IDGAF WAR😭😭😭 https://t.co/5naOd1khmN She's too BRAVE for this! That's maa girl!🤭 twitter.com/sooyaserene/st… She's too BRAVE for this! That's maa girl!🤭 twitter.com/sooyaserene/st…

JACY is stuDYING @ahyeoniv3rse ct @jiravalee You will notice that the decorations are not the same. Only the food is the same. Identify things in Paris. There's a green thing on the lid of the real thing. But not Jennie. But the truth is, she's not the kind of attention seeker I've ever seen in my life. she likes doing this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You will notice that the decorations are not the same. Only the food is the same. Identify things in Paris. There's a green thing on the lid of the real thing. But not Jennie. But the truth is, she's not the kind of attention seeker I've ever seen in my life. she likes doing this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RjV28j4Mxy Its the gaslighting for me twitter.com/jiravalee/stat… Its the gaslighting for me twitter.com/jiravalee/stat…

Kim Taeminkook @KimTaemink7812 @jiravalee She was in macau when tae post this pic..and i don't believe in teleporting theory of tankersss 🤷 @jiravalee She was in macau when tae post this pic..and i don't believe in teleporting theory of tankersss 🤷

Maddipz @carebeartom

It’s like she’s jealous of other members getting the bigger spotlight @Iisamixtape Is it weird that she posted this NOW of all time like she could’ve done it a month ago? But as soon as Lisa starts trending she wants the attention back on herself.It’s like she’s jealous of other members getting the bigger spotlight @Iisamixtape Is it weird that she posted this NOW of all time like she could’ve done it a month ago? But as soon as Lisa starts trending she wants the attention back on herself.It’s like she’s jealous of other members getting the bigger spotlight

While both celebrities are busy with their individual schedules, it is in the best interest of the fans not to further speculate about the incident without any verbal or written confirmation from the stars themselves and have utter respect for their privacy.

Poll : 0 votes