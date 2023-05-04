Blackpink Jennie x Calvin Klein collaboration: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

The American fashion house Calvin Klein has yet again succeeded in capturing the attention of K-Pop stans globally as they are collaborating with Blackpink member Jennie Kim for the first time. After recently taking the internet by storm by making BTS' Jungkook their global ambassador, Calvin Klein is once again creating a viral moment alongside Jennie.

K-Pop girl group Blackpink's member has been an ambassador for the American fashion label since 2021 and has continued to appear in many viral campaigns, now the duo is officially collaborating to launch their debut collection featuring wardrobe essentials.

The collaborative collection is slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Calvin Klein and select retailers on May 10, 2023.

More about the upcoming Blackpink Jennie x Calvin Klein collaboration, which will be featuring 17 pieces of wardrobe essentials

The upcoming Blackpink Jennie x Calvin Klein collaboration will be featuring 17 pieces of wardrobe essentials (Image via @calvinklein / Instagram)

The BLACKPINK member has often been regarded as the "IT" girl of K-Pop's 3rd gen. The member has gained a global fan following and has continually managed to impress fans with her staggering vocals, eye-catching beauty, and exceptional style. Over the years, the K-Pop idol has managed to change many trends within South Korea as well as influence people globally with her style.

The K-Pop star is now again garnering the attention of not only fans but everyone by collaborating with Calvin Klein.

The fashion brand announced the collaboration on Thursday, May 4, 2023, via its official Instagram handle. In an interview with Billboard, Blackpink Jennie talked about her collaboration with Calvin Klein:

“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership. This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details."

The idol further said:

"My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

Calvin Klein's global chief marketing officer, Jonathan Bottomley, also shared her experience with the K-Pop idol:

“Having worked with Jennie on several campaigns, we know firsthand that she is a cultural powerhouse. Her persona, talent and distinctive style have a major global impact. Our partnership stems from an authentic place – Jennie is a longtime fan of the brand – and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our products."

Bottomley gave details of the collection saying:

"The result is a mix of Jennie’s coveted style and Calvin Klein’s most iconic essentials, which we know will resonate strongly with consumers around the world.”

The collection features casual wardrobe essentials, which take cues from her personal style and creative eye. The collection features pieces such as underwear, outerwear, bralettes, and matching bottoms.

Pieces such as bodysuits, soft ribbed tank tops, joggers, and tees. A few Americana looks are added with the dresses, a pair of oversized 90s jeans, a denim shirt, and crewneck sweatshirts.

The collection comes comprised of underwear sets, denims, fleece, and knit-infused materials. A mix of chalk blue, desert, lilac, white, and classic black hues is added to the mix. The color palette is personally curated by Jennie and has personalized custom touches. It reimagines the classic Calvin Klein logo in her handwriting.

The collection can be availed via the official Calvin Klein site, starting May 10, 2023, in a retail price range of $25 to $150.

