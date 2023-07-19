"This is JEON JUNGKOOK SONG": ARMYs outraged as BigHit credits BTS on the singer’s solo debut Seven on Spotify

On July 18, 2023, BTS fans were left deeply disappointed when BTS were credited as the artists on Jungkook's solo track Seven on the popular music streaming platform Spotify. This news quickly spread among fans, leading them to express their concerns and frustrations on social media through the hashtag "RESPECT JUNGKOOK."

@scooterbraun @BIGHIT_MUSIC Bighit can't respect their artist even in his long waited solo debut. This is not a BTS song, this is JEON JUNGKOOK SONG.

The hashtag aimed to highlight the importance of recognizing Jungkook's individuality as a solo artist and the need to appreciate his unique musical contributions separate from the group. Fans expressed their desire for Jungkook to be acknowledged and respected for his solo work, emphasizing that he deserves recognition and support as an independent artist.

"Check and correct it": ARMYs demand the removal of BTS' credits from Seven

Seven marked Jungkook's first solo release, and it immediately achieved significant attention and acclaim upon its release on July 14, 2023. The music video impressed fans with its playful nature, featuring the popular Korean actress Han So-hee and the Grammy-nominated American rapper Latto.

The song's popularity also extended beyond the music video, as it quickly reached impressive streaming numbers on various platforms.

However, disappointment spread when it was revealed that BTS' company, BigHit, had credited themselves alongside Jungkook and Latto on the song on the music-streaming platform Spotify. This did not affect only Seven but also another of Jungkook’s songs, Left and Right.

This decision was met with strong opposition from fans, who believed that Jungkook's solo work should be recognized solely under his name without the involvement of the group. Fans felt that this decision hindered Jungkook's chances of topping charts as an individual artist.

The incident further disappointed fans, as they felt it was an unfair treatment towards Jungkook, considering that other members of BTS had not faced similar situations during their solo endeavors. In response to this perceived injustice, fans united in expressing their discontent through hashtags such as "BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK" and "REMOVE BTS TAG," aiming to voice their support for the artist and advocate for his solo identity.

Fans believed that BigHit's decision to include the group's name in the credits of Jungkook's solo release was driven by branding strategies and an attempt to boost listener numbers for both Jungkook and the group. The controversy surrounding this incident highlighted fans' constant support for Jungkook as an independent artist and their insistence on recognizing his solo achievements separate from the group's collective success.

Spotify Global Top Artists (07/17)



#6 BTS (+7)

#10 Jung Kook (+1)

In the above Spotify chart, it can also be seen that, BTS is four steps ahead in terms of numbers than Jungkook in his own song.

In the light of this unfair situation, fans did not hesitate to express their opinions on Twitter and fight against the injustice faced by the group's maknae. Check out their responses below:

This is Jungkook's SOLO DEBUT song! The group should NOT be credited for Jungkook's hard work! BIGHIT adding the BTS tag 3 days after JK reached massive global success with his song is unacceptable!



Spotify Global Top…

If the BTS tag is to show he is a member then why is the BTS tag not in Jimin's Like Crazy? Or any other members album?

BIGHIT RESPECT YOUR ARTIST

@topstarnews They put BTS labels in both SEVEN and LEFT AND RIGHT.

Instead of JUNGKOOK rising on Artist Chart in many countries during his official solo debut as he should be, but unfortunately it is not the case.



BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK

REMOVE BTS TAG

UNTAG BTS FROM SEVEN



Spotify Global Top Artists (07/17)

#6 BTS (+7)

#10 Jung Kook (+1)

@BIGHIT_MUSIC Keep trending

This incident proved to be a testament of love from fans, who support not only the entire group but also each of its individual members, especially during the times of need.