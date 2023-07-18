"I will lose my mind": Fans look forward to BTS’ V and Jung Ho-yeon guesting in NewJeans’ Cool With You MV as rumors go viral

On July 18, rumors of BTS’ V and Squid Game superstar Jung Ho-yeon appearing in NewJeans’ upcoming music video for their title track, Cool With You, went viral on Twitter. The rumors of the BTS member especially arose after a South Korean travel vlogger’s talked about their Madrid trip. They shared that one of the restaurant owners they visited in Spain said that V and the NewJeans singers ate at the same restaurant for three days in a row.

The food vlogger has also posted pictures of the food on their Naver blog, where their username is "sso다쟁이," on July 17. The screenshots were shared on the South Korean public forum called Instiz as well, and translated in English for international followers by pannchoa. The speculation immediately went viral on Twitter as fans gushed over these information and, taking it with a grain of salt, celebrated the news as well.

Fans hope for the best of both worlds as superstar BTS’ V and supermodel Jung Ho-yeon are rumored to appear in NewJeans’ new music video

NewJeans’ latest comeback with second EP Get Up has gained much attention for several reasons. From an official collaborative track and music video for THE POWERPUFF GIRLS to achieving a perfect All-Kill with their addictive song, Super Shy, ADOR has gone all out for the group’s marketing and scouting relatable music.

The latest news that has the K-pop fandom anticipating their comeback is about two “global superstars” who will feature in Cool With You music video. Cool With You is one of the three title tracks of Get Up and will serve as the album’s pre-release track. The music video will also have two versions - Side A and Side B - similar to the music video for Ditto.

ADOR’s announcement on July 17 led to much speculation about who it could be, until a travel vlogger seemed to suggest that one of them was BTS’ V. According to the travel blogger’s post on July 18, who had recently visited Madrid, a restaurant owner shared that BTS’ V and NewJeans ate together at their restaurant for three days.

Although there were no pictures to support this claim, many fans welcomed the rumors with open arms and gave the blogger the benefit of the doubt.

Speculations of Jung Ho-yeon, the supermodel who rose to popularity with her role in Netflix’s Squid Game, being the other “global superstar” also made it to the internet. A few fans claimed that the model-actress was spotted filming with the Super Shy singers months ago.

While nothing is set in stone, fans’ mentioned how NewJeans’ music video would be a powerhouse if BTS’ V and Jung Ho-yeon actually featured in it. Take a look at how they reacted to the rumors below:

Meanwhile, Get Up will be released on July 21 at midnight KST, but Cool With You will drop on July 20 at the same time.