"So proud of my boys": TXT, BTS, and GOT7 make history as sole K-pop groups to dominate US iTunes by reaching the number 1 spot

In a monumental moment for the K-pop industry, three powerhouse groups, BTS, GOT7, and TXT etched their names in history on July 8, 2023, as the only K-pop acts to achieve the number one position on US iTunes. Among them, TXT emerged as the newest addition to this elite trio, as their latest release, Do It Like That featuring the Jonas Brothers, catapulted them to the number one spot just a day earlier on July 7.

TXT joins BTS & GOT7 as the only k-pop boygroup to reached no.1 in USA itunes Songs Chart.

While all three groups rejoiced in the glory of their achievement, it was GOT7 who attracted particular admiration for their exceptional feat for being the only act to reach the summit without the help of any international collaboration.

This unprecedented triumph not only showcases the impact of K-pop on the global music stage, but it also underscores the unrivaled talent and dedication possessed by these three remarkable groups. Needless to say, K-pop enthusiasts are delighted to see their favorite artists break new records on the global scale.

"All three of them deserve it": Fans celebrate the newest joint achievement of K-pop groups GOT7, BTS, and TXT

The power and influence of K-pop continue to reach new heights as multiple groups dominate the iTunes charts, leaving a trail of record-breaking achievements in their wake.

On June 9, 2023, BTS once again etched their name in history as their latest track Take Two soared to the No.1 spot on the US iTunes chart, making it the fastest K-pop song to achieve this feat. This monumental breakthrough was also achieved by their highly-anticipated anthology album of 2022, Proof, just a mere nine hours after its release.

Spotify Monthly Listeners by K-Acts:



1. BTS — 40,389,695

2. — 32,654,705

3. — 23,672,290

4. — 16,553,414

5. Jungkook — 12,984,320 Spotify Monthly Listeners by K-Acts : 1. BTS — 40,389,695 2. — 32,654,7053. — 23,672,2904. — 16,553,4145. Jungkook — 12,984,320 https://t.co/gH1XxmHjR8

Not to be outdone, GOT7 also followed suit, leaving a mark on the iTunes charts with their eponymous self-released 2022 mini-album that dropped after the group left their parent company, JYP Entertainment.

The impressive musical offering topped the iTunes "Top Album" chart in an astonishing 100 countries across the globe on June 1, 2022. From Australia and Brazil to France, Germany, and Japan, GOT7's album showcased its worldwide appeal, becoming the first and only album released in 2022 to claim the No. 1 spot in 100 different regions.

Their title track, NANANA, further solidified their popularity by achieving an impressive 75 number 1 positions on iTunes "Top Song" charts globally. Remarkably, this accomplishment was achieved without any international collaborations, setting GOT7 apart from other bands.

Joining the ranks of these chart-toppers, TXT and the Jonas Brothers delivered an explosive joint single, titled Do It Like That, on July 7 at 1 pm KST. The song quickly captured the hearts of listeners around the world, instantly ascending to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries.

In fact, by 10 am KST on July 8, Do It Like That had already claimed the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 57 regions. This included prominent music markets such as the United States, France, Mexico, and Indonesia. The single also secured an impressive No. 2 spot in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and more.

Fans of all three groups were excited about this joint achievement and celebrated by pouring their love on social media.

But of course, proud of these bad boys tooo

Congratulations to my tuabtu! Super proud of my guys! They've been through a lot of hardships yet they always deliver us a masterpiece with every cb!

GOT7 achievement is so insane like no album for 1 year and no promotion for 3 years, no Western artists collaboration The real King

What are the three groups up to?

BTS fans are ecstatic as they eagerly await the release of member Jungkook's highly anticipated digital solo, Seven. The excitement continues to build as it has been announced that Jungkook will also be performing his new song live on the prestigious stage of the GMA Concert Series in New York City, starting from July 14. This thrilling news has sent BTS fans into a frenzy of anticipation and support for their beloved idol.

Meanwhile, the members of GOT7 are currently pursuing their individual endeavors and personal schedules. Jackson Wang, in particular, has been incredibly busy touring the world and captivating audiences with his album MAGIC MAN. Additionally, it has been reported that two members, JB and Jinyoung, are fulfilling their military service duties, temporarily putting their team activities on hold.

The young and talented group, TXT, has recently made waves with their collaboration on the song Do It Like That, alongside the internationally acclaimed American brother band, the Jonas Brothers. Within just 24 hours of its release, the song has gained significant attention, leaving fans eager for more music from TXT.

This collaboration marks a promising beginning for the group, and fans can expect even greater achievements in the future as TXT continues to showcase their talent and delight audiences across the world.

As the individual members of these prominent K-pop groups embark on their respective journeys and make their mark in the industry, fans are eagerly cheering them on, anticipating new releases, and eagerly supporting their favorite artists every step of the way.

