TOMORROW x TOGETHER dishes about recent collaboration with Jonas Brothers, Do It Like That

On Friday, July 7, members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER sat down with BIGHIT Music, their agency, to talk about their exciting and much-awaited song release with American music trio, Jonas Brothers. As the highly anticipated track, Do It Like That, finally landed on the internet, people couldn't quite stop talking about the same. The peppy and summer-themed track has already saved a place for itself on the hearts of MOAs.

Just like fans, the members too had quite a handful of thoughts to share about their recent collaboration with Jonas Brothers. Since this is unarguably a monumental time for TOMORROW x TOGETHER, the members opened up about not just how the song makes them feel but also about the remarkable collaboration at large.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER disclose their feelings and opinions on recent collaboration with Jonas Brothers for a summer-themed song

Giving a fun edge to a typical summer song, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's exciting recent collaboration with Jonas Brothers finally rolled out and the high expectations that fans had set have not been unmet. In an interview with their agency, the K-pop boy group dished out more details on their recent collaboration.

Group leader Soobin started off by saying:

"It’s a song that’s best to listen to in the summer, as opposed to any other season, an exciting song that helps you beat the heat! We worked hard on it whenever we found the time amidst our busy schedule, so I hope everyone will enjoy it together."

The eldest member of the group, Yeonjun, then talked about his favorite part of Do It Like That, along with him being a fan of the Jonas Brothers since his young age:

"I grew up listening to the Jonas Brothers’ music, so I couldn’t believe that we were collaborating like this... The chorus gets stuck in your head, and the melody is easy for anyone to sing along to right away."

Following Yeonjun, member Beomgyu stated more on his experience of recording in the United States for the first time:

"It was our first time recording in the United States, so it was a really fascinating and new experience...I think that if you listen to it while driving, it’ll get you energized and excited."

Next in line from TOMORROW x TOGETHER was Taehyun, who took much pride in the collaborative work, stating how confident he is about the track's performance amongst its listeners:

I think ‘Do It Like That,’ which we created together with the Jonas Brothers, is such a meaningful song that it could be called the ‘Collaboration of the Year.'... There’s a part where Joe Jonas sings the melody like a rapid-fire cannon, and that’s my favorite part of the song.

The last member to dish on Do It Like That, the maknae of the group, Huening Kai said:

"I recommend listening to it when you go on a trip with your friends or when you want to remember happy times! Please always stay healthy, and since this single is really great, I hope you’ll enjoy it a lot. I love you."

In addition to all the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members, BIGHIT Music also had a few words to share on the collaboration:

(It's) a dance song with a summer vibe that captures the ecstatic moment when you’ve fallen in love. The song’s charm is the catchy chorus, which is impossible to forget even after hearing it just once. TOMORROW x TOGETHER's and the Jonas Brothers’ refreshing vocal tones, which match the rhythmical and highly addictive top line of the song, will make listeners feel as if they’ve jetted off on vacation.

As TOMORROW x TOGETHER continues to roll out interesting and intriguing music with a constant intention to expand their music reach, fans continue to cherish the same as they shower the members with much love and support.

