"4th gen leaders": TXT joins BTS to become K-Pop group with 10 songs to reach 100 Million streams on Spotify

Fans of TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) are over the moon as on July 4, 2023, the group achieved a remarkable milestone. The Sugar Rush Ride singers have become the first-ever fourth-generation K-pop boy group to have 10 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify, following in the footsteps of their esteemed seniors, BTS. This accomplishment showcases the immense popularity and growing influence of the group in the K-pop industry.

It is worth noting that BTS has 109 songs that have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

In addition to the previous achievement, they also became the first and only K-pop group to have all of their Korean title tracks surpass the impressive milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify.

"Real music won" - Fans react to TXT having 10 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify

As a fourth-generation K-pop group, TXT entered the industry with a desire to achieve remarkable success and widespread popularity. Their journey began with the release of their debut song, Crown, on March 4, 2019. While Crown introduced them to the music scene, it was their subsequent release in October 2019, Run Away, that truly propelled the quintet to new heights. This song garnered significant attention from both domestic and international audiences, marking a turning point in their career.

Since then, TXT has continued to soar, consistently delivering exceptional music to its dedicated fanbase. The group has maintained a steady stream of hits, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Notable songs such as LO$ER=LOVER, Blue Hour, Maze In The Mirror, Good Boy Gone Bad, Tinnitus, and Sugar Rush Ride have not only become immensely popular but have also achieved great success in terms of chart rankings and streaming numbers.

All TOMORROW X TOGETHER's songs have reached 100 million streams on Spotify.

Here's a list of the number of days each track took to achieve this feat:

Sugar Rush Ride - 157 days

OX1=LOVESONG - 215 days

LO$ER=LOVER - 249 days

Anti-Romantic - 277 days

GBGB - 292 days

PS5 - 341 days

Blue Hour - 482 days

Crown - 795 days

Run Away -826 days

CYSM - 1125 days

Fans were excited about the group's new feat and took to social media to express their thoughts about the same as they congratulated the idols.

TXT BENGAL MOAs

They join BTS,BLACKPINK and TWICE as the only groups with more than 10 songs with over 100M streams!



SUGAR RUSH RIDE 100 MILLION

They join BTS,BLACKPINK and TWICE as the only groups with more than 10 songs with over 100M streams!

Beth UK

Idk about you guys, seeing txt reach 10 songs over 100M has motivated me even more - we've got Do It Like That out on Friday, let's get it to 100M in less than 100 days

Apart from the above-mentioned feat, here are some more of the group's achievements:

1) Fourth on the list of K-Pop acts with songs over 100 million Spotify streams after BTS (109 songs), BLACKPINK (28 songs), and TWICE (19 songs). The group has 10 songs that have surpassed 100 million streams on the platform.

2) Fourth on the list of most-streamed K-Pop boy groups on YouTube in the first half of 2023 after BTS (2.6 billion streams), Stray Kids (970 million streams), and SEVENTEEN (720 million streams). The group has 480 million streams to its name.

With each passing day, this fourth-gen group continues to shatter records and achieve remarkable milestones, evoking immense joy and pride among its dedicated fanbase.

TXT and its upcoming project

TXT, short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is a South Korean boy group that made its debut in March 2019 under Big Hit Music. Comprising five members, namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, they quickly gained popularity for their fresh and youthful approach to music.

The Devil By The Window singers are now preparing for the release of their highly anticipated digital single in collaboration with the renowned Jonas Brothers, titled Do It Like That. This exciting collaboration between the two powerhouse acts is sure to create a buzz among fans worldwide. The track is set to release on July 7, 2023, and it promises a dynamic fusion of talent and creativity.

In addition to this, TXT has another treat in store for its fans. They are set to unveil their very own documentary, titled Our Lost Summer, which will compile their journey and experiences throughout the years. This documentary will give fans an intimate and insightful look into the group's growth, challenges, and memorable moments.

Fans can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the band's artistic evolution and witnessing the behind-the-scenes moments that shaped their careers when the title premiers on July 28, 2023.

