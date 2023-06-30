5 pop-style TXT songs that you must listen to ahead of their collab with the Jonas Brothers

TXT songs have carved out a niche for themselves among the avalanche of K-pop music being released, thereby developing a loyal fanbase worldwide. The group made their debut in 2019 and has shown their versatility in the different kinds of music they has produced since.

The Jonas Brothers, on the other hand, consisting of Joe, Nick, and Kevin, first rose to prominence due to their appearances on Camp Rock and JONAS, both Disney Studios productions. They have since made a comeback as a pop act with catchy music that has seen them rank at number 1 (with Sucker in 2019).

If you missed it, the Jonas Brothers and TXT are releasing a new single together. While surprising, Do It Like That, the TXT-Jonas Brothers collaboration, has generated a lot of interest, with the dance challenges on the teased clip going viral.

Blue Hour, Crown, and more TXT songs to listen to as the group releases Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers

1) Blue Hour

Released in 2020, Blue Hour is also among the TXT songs that have garnered the most views on YouTube. With a bubblegum-pop vibe that is only exacerbated by the cotton candy-colored hair of Yeonjun and Soobin, the track is recognizable and draws attention because of the spirited choreography and chorus. If one is looking to get to know the group through their discography, Blue Hour is a good place to start.

2) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori

If Blue Hour can be credited with bringing in new fans, this TXT song allowed the group to show a shift in genre without losing sight of the musical sound that defines them as a group. With BTS' RM assisting in the songwriting, 0X1=LOVESONG's success was almost guaranteed.

Taehyun's husky tone belting out "I know I love you" during the chorus will draw the attention of listeners, as will the synergy between the quintet and Seori, creating a song that is addictive and unique.

3) Sugar Rush Ride

The title track of their Billboard 200-charting mini-albumThe Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, Sugar Rush Ride, is equal parts fairy pop and funk, with the boys subtly luring in listeners to the beat-drop before the chorus.

Like a subtly sweet dessert that tempts you with its depth of flavor, this TXT song delivers on being trendy without skimping on the flow that makes it exceptional.

4) Anti-Romantic

TikTok users from 2021 might have come across this TXT song without realizing that it was K-pop because of the number of challenges that took place using the line, "Sorry I'm an Anti-Romantic" from the chorus.

A fledgling relationship going well troubles the narrator in the song, who seems to be waiting for a roadblock, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts. The above performance during the group's debut at Lollapalooza in 2022 just proves how popular the song is, even outside of their own fandom.

5) CROWN

Debut tracks set the tone for the musical style of a K-pop group, and CROWN certainly raised the standards for the quality that TXT songs continue to live up to. Regardless of the song's laughably long and illogical-sounding Korean title (translating to "One day a horn grew from my head"), TXT's cheerful entry into K-pop is a welcome addition to this playlist.

The fresh, youthful vibe of CROWN carries us through the bubbly music video with aplomb, showing the world that this music has been something to watch out for since it was first introduced to the world.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of Do It Like That, the Jonas Brothers are wholeheartedly embracing the K-pop style promotions of the Jonas Bros-TXT song, including concept pictures, questionable TikToks, and a torrent of finger hearts. Netizens are calling this the "K-pop idol experience" for Joe, Nick, and Kevin, and fans of TXT find it amusing and entertaining.

From the previews, the single promises to be the best of both TXT and the Jonas Brothers, and the collaboration, while unexpected, is bound to take the world of Western and K-pop music by storm.

