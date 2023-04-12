BTS Exhibition: Proof in Los Angeles - Everything you need to know

The BTS Exhibition: Proof is coming to Los Angeles in May 2023.

After Seoul, Busan, and Tokyo, the exciting “immersive” BTS Exhibition: Proof will be opening its doors next month in Los Angeles, US. It was officially announced by BIGHIT MUSIC through the group’s official Twitter account and the exhibition’s Instagram page.

Titled the BTS Exhibition: Proof, the nearly one-month long showcase gives ARMYs multiple insights and behind-the-scenes of the Butter singers’ journey so far. While the exact dates aren’t announced, the exhibition is coming over to LA as the agency gears up to ring the group’s tenth debut anniversary in June.

BTS Exhibition: Proof in Los Angeles - Registration, venue and more

The exhibition comes with its own perks, and these don’t just include the usual 80-minute walk, but exclusive merchandise too.

The previous exhibitions saw an immersive walk that featured videos, photos, props and costumes from music videos on display, and many more things that fans would love to get an insight on. There's a chance that the upcoming Los Angeles exhibition will be similar to theirs as well.

Fans who wish to watch the exhibition will have to register on the website https://www.bts-proof-exhibition.com/ first. Registration will be open till April 17 at 11:59 pm PT. Note that registration does not guarantee a ticket. It is only a chance for people to get ticketing access.

Everyone can register for the chance to purchase tickets. However, as stated on the website, if the demand is higher than the supply, some registered users will be randomly selected to participate in the sale.

Moreover, tickets for the BTS Exhibition: Proof will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. In no way are tickets guaranteed for every registered user. If tickets are not sold out, other registered fans will get a chance to purchase them at a later announced date.

Those selected for the purchase will receive an email notification with more details on April 18. One can also only buy up to 4 tickets per account.

Where is the BTS Exhibition: Proof taking place?

BTS' exhibition will be set in at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

What is the BTS Exhibition: Proof all about?

The exhibition is a showcase for ARMYs across the globe to get a deeper insight into the makings and journeys of the seven-member K-pop group.

As per the official website, the exhibition is, “an immersive visual journey that explores the members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience.”

Additionally, visitors will also get a chance to possess exclusive, limited-edition merchandise from the group.

Meanwhile, for BTS’ solo activities, Jimin’s debut album FACE and its title track Like Crazy are doing incredibly well on the international and domestic music charts. He also recently made history by becoming the first South Korean solo artist to earn No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

On the other hand, SUGA is all set to release his official solo album, D-DAY and a documentary titled Road to D-DAY on April 21, 2023.

