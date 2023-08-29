"This will be chaotic": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' V is set to appear on SBS Running Man to promote his solo debut album Layover

On August 29, 2023, Korean media sources unveiled a thrilling announcement—BTS' V is all set to appear on an episode of the renowned SBS variety show, Running Man. This revelation emerged after V was spotted leaving the SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System) studio on August 28.

This news was released via SBS Running Man’s official Instagram channel. The post was captioned as:

“V participated in the filming of 'Running Man' on the 28th and finished the schedule smoothly. V's filming will be released on the 10th of next month through a broadcast.”

The episode is set to air on September 10, and the forthcoming appearance marks a significant event, as V will become only the second BTS member to take part in the program, following in the footsteps of Jin, who made an appearance in October 2022.

BTS' V ready to make ARMYs laugh with his upcoming Running Man episode

Running Man is a South Korean variety show that airs on the SBS network. The show first premiered on July 11, 2010, and has since become one of the most popular and enduring variety programs in South Korea. Running Man is known for its unique format, entertaining challenges, and engaging cast members.

The show's main concept revolves around urban action variety, where the cast, guests, and hosts participate in a series of missions and challenges in various locations. The central theme is a race, often set in landmarks or iconic locations, with the cast divided into teams to complete missions and win races.

These missions range from solving puzzles, performing physical tasks, participating in quizzes, and even engaging in games of wit and strategy. The variety of challenges ensures a mix of physical prowess, quick thinking, and comedic elements, creating an entertaining and unpredictable show.

As BTS’ V is known for his dry humor, wittiness, and entertaining demeanor, fans believe that he would be the perfect fit for the show. BTS’ Jin became the first member to appear on the show as a solo artist, and this episode was broadcast on November 7, 2022. It was a full fun-filled episode, with Jin making everyone laugh. Fans were happy after watching the episode and even started reminiscing about BTS' own variety show, Run BTS' episodes.

Let's take a look at how excited fans are about this news of Taehyung's feature:

More about the popular variety show Running Man

The cast of Running Man has gone through various changes over the years, but the core members have included Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Ha Dong-hoon (Haha), Ji Suk-jin, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, and Yang Se-chan. Each cast member has their own distinct personality and role within the group, which contributes to the show's dynamic and chemistry.

One of the show's signature aspects is the appearance of guest celebrities, including actors, singers, and other public figures. Guests often join the cast in teams to complete missions, and their interactions with the cast lead to humorous and entertaining moments. Some guests have become recurring figures due to their popularity and compatibility with the cast.

Running Man has gained a global fanbase and has been praised for its ability to showcase the diverse charms of South Korea while providing laughs and thrills. The show's international popularity has led to fan meetups, fan merchandise, and even international tours featuring the cast.

Over the years, the show has maintained its popularity through consistent creativity, unexpected twists, and the strong camaraderie among the cast members. The show has also celebrated numerous milestones, special episodes, and collaborations with other shows and celebrities.