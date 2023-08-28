“Smart Yeontan”: BTS’ V hilariously reveals the number one boss when it comes to his pet dog, sending fans into a frenzy

BTS’ V is currently on a promotional spree for his forthcoming solo debut album Layover and has made some interesting revelations about his muse, his beloved pet dog Yeontan. In a behind-the-scenes interview with W Korea magazine, the Love Me Again singer dished about his furry friend and the close bond he shares with him.

When asked if Yeontan responds poorly to him, BTS’ V sweetly replied that his mother is the real boss in the family and that when Yeontan is around her, he doesn’t respond to the BTS singer at all. However, if they are around strangers, then the Rainy Days singer is the most important person to him.

Q: Does he seem to respond poorly to you?

The boss in my family is my mom, so when Yeontan is around her, he doesn’t come when I call him But… I’m his no. 1 when he’s around strangers.

An ARMY who goes by the Twitter handle name @kkkkkk86838610 wrote, “He knows very well where he has to act.. Smart Yeontan.”

BTS’ V’s fans shower praises on his beloved pet dog Yeontan by calling him “smart”

BTS’ V’s fans are hugely anticipating the release of his debut solo album Layover. Not only because it’s his official debut as a soloist, which happens to be in the 10th year of his career as a BTS member, but also because it marks his first-ever collaboration with his pet dog Yeontan.

ARMYs are aware of the fact that Yeontan is not only his beloved pet dog but like a family member to BTS’ V. Their bond is so strong and solid that the Singularity singer has recruited Yeontan as part of his first official album, Layover, including him in the concept photos for the album and promotions.

Although Yeontan cannot officially participate in interviews, he earns a mention in all of Layover’s promotional interviews. BTS’ V’s hilarious revelation about Yeontan favoring his mother over him has the fandom in splits. ARMYs have lauded the dog for being “smart,” being in their mother’s good books in front of her, and allying with the BTS member when around him.

Fans have even joked that Yeontan is the Maknae (youngest) in the Kim household and hence gets pampered the most, which is why he prefers BTS’ V’s parents over him.

ARMYs are aware that the Sweet Night singer adopted his pet dog Yeontan back in 2016-2017 from a pet care center and picked him amongst many other dogs despite him having a recurring health issue. For those unversed, Yeontan has a breathing problem due to a narrow respiratory tract. But despite that, he is loved by the BTS singer’s family members, bandmates, and their legions of fans, ARMYs.

On many occasions before BTS’ V had revealed that Yeontan stays with his parents and is very fond of them. He also shared that his parents consider Yeontan like their son and the most important soul at their home.

BTS’ V reveals Yeontan is on a special diet to lose weight

In the same interview with W Korea, the Christmas Tree singer dished on Yeontan’s recent whereabouts. He confessed that Yeontan has put on some weight and is currently being put on a diet.

He also got a nice haircut and grooming session, which made him look pretty and adorable. ARMYs believe Yeontan is prepping himself for the release of Layover, which will be released on September 8, 2023. Coincidentally, it also happens to be his 5th birthday.

As of August 28, 2023, the BTS singer officially released his past singles Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower, and has a plethora of promotional activities lined up leading up to the release of Layover.