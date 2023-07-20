5 must-watch Run BTS episodes when you miss OT7

The last Run BTS episode featuring all seven members was released on February 21, 2023, and the show announced a hiatus while the group chose to focus on solo work and their mandatory military service.

While fans miss the Life Goes On group's shenanigans when together and playing games for trivial prizes, rewatching old episodes of the variety show can often be comforting and entertaining in equal measure.

From cheating without conscience to endless betrayals, BTS has shown their more fun sides on their variety show, which gave fans one more reason to adore the seven-member band. Even if one of them is missing, the show does not seem complete.

Retro Variety Show, BTS in Toronto, and more OT7 Run BTS episodes that will make ARMYs reminisce

1) Run BTS! 2019 Ep. 69, 70, and 71 (BTS in Toronto 1, 2, and 3)

Any episode where BTS travels to a space outside their comfort zone allows them to be unintentionally funny. These three episodes took the group outside their hotel in Toronto to explore the typical tourist sites, then a supermarket, and finally a rented house that they would be staying in.

An additional wrench was thrown in because of the games that the members played, where the member with the minimum points received a punishment at the end. Other mini-games were also added, which ended up with Jin (and Jimin, who felt bad for him) walking part of the way to their accommodation and j-hope and Jung Kook cooking pancakes for everyone's breakfast.

Every single member had moments where they shined in this episode block, and that's what makes these Rub BTS episodes a must-watch.

2) Run BTS! 2017 Ep. 30 and 31 (Retro Variety Show 1 and 2)

The OG fans consider these episodes to be among the best. With SUGA as the host and the BTS members as their chaotic selves, it is an easy candidate for this list.

After a jovial dancing introduction of the members, the games started by dividing the members into two teams. With Korean variety shows from BTS' childhood serving as inspiration, the members guess what they said in older Run BTS episodes, play Kung Kung Ta, and eventually sing the iconic Tomato song.

From Jimin's frustrated yelling to a sleeping Jung Kook falling off the bean bag, the nursery rhyme singing will have viewers in stitches. If ARMYs miss watching the seven members together, this episode will remind them of how chaotic BTS made them laugh.

3) Run BTS! 2019 Ep. 83, 84, and 85 (Summer Outing 1-3)

When BTS meets water, complete hullabaloo and glee ensues. These three episodes are chock-a-bloc filled with iconic moments from all the members. Whether it was j-hope losing a GoPro camera during one of the games or V saying "BT Forever" instead of BTS in mid-air, the group was effortlessly funny throughout.

The obstacle course face-off, hilarious and touching manito gifts for each other, and a bottlecap opening competition between the maknaes are other unmissable highlights from this Run BTS episode.

4) Run BTS! 2017 Ep. 20 (Korean Food War)

BTS has its designated cooks, and for good reason. Apart from Jin and SUGA (and lately, Jung Kook), the members are not known for their culinary abilities. This Run BTS episode proves that while they may not be the best chefs, the Fire group certainly knows how to keep things fun in the kitchen.

Jung Kook's magical sticky sweet potatoes and V's squirrel-in-a-garden sauce will make viewers crack up, while RM trying to use a knife without taking off the cover is an unexpected highlight. This episode just goes to show that while he may be a genius in other aspects, the BTS leader just cannot hack cookery.

5) Run BTS! 2022 Special Episodes (Fly BTS Fly Part 1 and 2)

Jung Kook casually suggested Flying Yoga as a potential idea for Run BTS episode and the producers of the show ran with it, resulting in these masterpieces. Starting off behaving like kindergarteners, the seven members quickly evolved into complaining ajhussis after their bodies were twisted and turned in unnatural ways.

Poor j-hope remarked that he felt his morning coffee coming up, Jin kept rolling in circles while in the hammock, and RM shook violently while trying to get the perfect pose. Despite this, the true highlight was when the seven posed upside-down like purple bats hanging from the ceiling.

The above episodes prove that no matter how many years pass, Run BTS will continue to be a source of comfort and laughter for fans. While the seven members continue to embark on their solo journeys, ARMY can continue to enjoy the previously released content featuring all of BTS.

SUGA and j-hope's recent Suchwita episode revealed that the latter has plans to release an OST album, apart from a physical album for his 2022 hit Jack in the Box. Jung Kook will be the next guest hosted by SUGA, and the snippet revealed the youngest member enthusiastically singing That That with the tired-looking host.

