"I love their bond more and more": ARMYs over the moon as Kim Tae-hyung listens to Jungkook's recommended song OH NO, OH YES! while watching sunset

On September 4, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung shared Jungkook's recommended song, OH NO, OH YES!, on his Instagram story along with a sunset video. Later that day, he went live on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he shared the sunset with ARMYs for a straight minute. He also posted the same scenery on his Instagram story.

OH NO, OH YES! is a track by Akina Nakamori, written and composed by Mariya Takeuchi, and featured on Nakamori's 1986 album, CRIMSON. This song delves into the intricate realm of a forbidden love affair, skillfully weaving an atmospheric melody with heartfelt lyrics to convey the narrator's inner turmoil and conflicting emotions as she navigates the boundaries of her relationship.

Upon seeing V share this particular song with a sunset video, fans were overjoyed, as it indicated that the Euphoria singer recommended the song and enjoyed it during his leisure time. They took to social media to express their love for their bond, which grows stronger with each passing day.

Expand Tweet

"THE LYRICS": Fans can't get Kim Tae-hyung's latest Instagram story

During a Weverse live, Jungkook played Akina Nakamori's OH NO, OH YES! and carefully listened to the song's lyrics amidst the gentle glow of a burning candle, creating a pleasant atmosphere. Following Jungkook's live, V also went live on Weverse and revealed that Jungkook had recommended the song to him. He played the song during his own live session as well.

Now that Kim Tae-hyung has shared this particular song on his Instagram story, which tells the story of a woman in a forbidden love affair who acknowledges that her love is not acceptable but still yearns for it, it has stirred strong reactions among ARMYs. While some fans find the lyrics meaningful, others find them heartbreaking.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, Kim Tae-hyung also shared a scenic sunset view with ARMYs on the same day, indicating his desire to share these lovely moments with them. Some fans on social media speculate that he might have been returning from concluding his schedule at Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa, judging by the outfit he was wearing in the live video and his attendance at the exhibition.

Expand Tweet

Many other prominent stars, including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jung Hoyeon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Minji, and Hanni of NewJeans, also attended the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa exhibition alongside Kim Tae-hyung.

Expand Tweet

In other news, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung has been actively promoting his upcoming solo album, Layover, on various variety programs, including Running Man, You Quiz On The Block, NPOP, and others. He is scheduled to appear on these programs either for conversations with the hosts or to deliver electrifying performances.

The Running Man episode featuring V will air on September 10, while his special performances for NPOP, including Love Me Again and Rainy Day, will air on September 9. His episode with You Quiz on the Block is set to air on September 6, 2023. V is also set to appear on other shows, including Inkigayo, Tiny Desk, Suchwita, and the Japanese program CDTV.

Kim Tae-hyung is scheduled to release his debut solo album, Layover, on September 8, 2023.