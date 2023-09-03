"I use a wooden pillow" - ARMYs concerned as BTS' Jung Kook discloses about his unhealthy sleep cycle on Most Requested Live

On September 3, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment released BTS' Jung Kook's Most Requested Live video, in which he answered questions from his fans during the Ask Anything Chat segment.

While Most Requested Live with Romeo is one of the most interactive radio shows, Ask Anything Chat is a platform that deepens the relationship between an artist and their fans. It gives artists an opportunity to answer fans' questions from around the world, with the option of selecting the questions they want to address.

During the radio show, Jung Kook answered many questions, and one topic that raised concerns among ARMYs was his unhealthy sleeping cycle. The idol discussed several problems he faces, including nasal congestion resulting from the use of a wooden pillow.

Expand Tweet

"Someone get Jungkook a new mattress now" - ARMYs wants the Seven singer to have comfortable sleep

Expand Tweet

In the Most Requested Live radio show, when Jung Kook was asked about when he had a good night's sleep and what the reason behind it was, whether it was due to immense exhaustion after work or a comfortable mattress, he replied that he can't sleep well these days and is currently considering replacing his bed.

Expand Tweet

Jung Kook mentioned that his bed's springs are quite elastic, and since he uses a wooden pillow, this results in several issues for him, including nasal congestion and other factors that make it uncomfortable for him to sleep.

The following question was asked:

"when was the last time you had a good night's sleep? was it because of fatigue or was the mattress *awesome*?"

To which the Seven singer replied:

"i can’t sleep these days. i think i have to change my bed. i think it’s better when the bed is soft, but my bed springs are quite elastic, and i use a wooden pillow. and these days because i sleep like *this*, i'm suffering from nasal congestion, so it’s uncomfortable. there are multiple factors that are contributing to my lack of sleep."

Naturally, fans were worried about Jung Kook and took to social media to express their concern, offering suggestions for the improvement of his sleep cycle.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, during one of his Weverse live sessions, he explained why he uses a wooden pillow. He stated that it's better as it helps alleviate neck and back tension. ARMYs are also suggesting that he get a new mattress and pillows for the Seven singer so that he can have a comfortable sleep and improve his unhealthy sleep cycle.

Expand Tweet

In the aforementioned radio show, he also talked about how content he is with his life at present and stated:

"i don't think my life is that hectic these days. i'm trying to accept and approach everything with a positive attitude. although i am ambitious, and want to reach higher, i'm trying not to pressure and force myself into doing this and that. so i'm really stable at the moment."

Meanwhile, Jung Kook has also expressed the desire to hold a world tour, but he can't do it at present because he doesn't have many solo songs.

Jung Kook is slated to release a single and a mini-album by November 2023, as he stated in Suchwita.