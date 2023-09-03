Big Hit Entertainment released the Most Requested Live video featuring Jung Kook on September 3, 2023, where he engaged with his fans by answering their questions. He also expressed his desire to conduct a solo world tour, but due to several reasons, he's unable to do it right now.

Ask Anything Chat is a platform renowned for strengthening the bond between artists and their fanbase. It allows artists to select and respond to questions from fans worldwide, creating an interactive and global experience.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement following the interaction with the Seven singer, during which he revealed his potential world tour plans. They took to social media to express various opinions, suggesting that the way he laughed in the video hinted at a forthcoming world tour announcement.

"He can easily do concert" - ARMYs wants Jung Kook to do a world tour concert even with few songs

In the mentioned radio show, Most Requested Live, a Romanian fan presented an interesting question to Jung Kook, beginning with the phrase "Hi! My Handsome Jungkook," which made the singer giggle.

She asked whether the Seven singer had plans for a world tour soon. To this, he replied that he wants to hold a concert, but for that, he will need to have many songs, and currently, he doesn't have enough to meet that requirement.

The fan's question was as follows:

"hi my handsome Jungkook (jk giggles) are there any plans for a world tour in the near future?"

Jung Kook replied in the affirmative tone:

"I don’t have plans just yet but of course if I can, I do want to. And you need a lot of songs. so eventhough I don’t have plans yet, I do have the desire to have a tour. I guess that’s it."

Soon, fans were pretty much convinced that they would be receiving an announcement about his solo world tour, judging by the expression that the Seven singer carried while answering the question.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to BTS' Jung Kook expressing his desire to embark on a world tour.

Meanwhile, some fans are expressing their view that many singers organize world tours with just five or six songs, suggesting that the Seven singer could easily release a mini-album consisting of five or more tracks to expand his present discography and hold a tour. Others are eagerly preparing to purchase tickets for his potential world tour as soon as it becomes a reality in the future.

Currently, fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of his world tour. If there had been no intention of organizing one, he wouldn't have even chosen that particular question from a fan.

Additionally, Jung Kook currently has six solo tracks to his name, including collaborations. These tracks include Still With You, My You, Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS), Left and Right, Dreamers, and his latest single, Seven.

In the previously mentioned radio show, he also discussed the achievements of his single Seven and stated:

"billboard hot100, ranking #1 there, ranking #3 on the uk official singles chart, and ranking #1 on the korean music shows, thank you for that. and topping the spotify global charts. i think that's about it.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of both his mini-album and solo album, which the Euphoria singer has announced will be revealed in November 2023, as stated by him during Suga's talk show, Suchwita.