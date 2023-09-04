"OMG CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THIS MASTERPIECE": ARMYs excited as NPOP drops teasers for Kim Tae-hyung's Love Me Again and Rainy Days performances

On September 4, 2023, NPOP released two teasers featuring BTS' Kim Tae-hyung singing Love Me Again and Rainy Days on the set of the K-pop chart show. In the clips, the idol was seen performing his recently released tracks in a captivating manner.

The two clips featured different themes, giving fans a glimpse of different sides of the artist. The teasers increased the anticipation surrounding NPOP and fans can't wait to see the full version of V's performances.

Expand Tweet

The teasers went viral on social media as soon as they surfaced online, and fans couldn't get enough of the artist's enticing visuals and soothing vocals. They took to platforms like Twitter to shower Kim Tae-hyung with praise and expressed how excited they were to watch him perform on NPOP.

Expand Tweet

Naver's show NPOP comprises two segments: STAY N, an online reality show, and STAGE N, an offline performance on stage.

"I'm shaking": ARMYs can't get enough of clips featuring Kim Tae-hyung performing on NPOP

Expand Tweet

In the first teaser featuring Kim Tae-hyung singing Love Me Again, he is seen wearing formal attire, including black pants, a white t-shirt, and a matching tie. The clip begins with a glimpse of V's Love Me Again music video on a vintage television screen and then switches to his somber looks on the NPOP stage, surrounded by the musicians accompanying him as he performs.

He then starts singing the track with a seemingly sad expression, which perfectly compliments the setup of the stage.

Expand Tweet

In the second teaser, he is seen performing Rainy Days and dons casual attire. He is seen wearing a hoodie while in a studio, where he focuses on producing music while the tune of the hit song plays in the background. The scene then switches to V singing the aforementioned song.

As soon as the ARMYs saw the teasers, they were over the moon and couldn't stop gushing over the idol. They hailed his looks from the clips and his performance, as they took to Twitter to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

V's much-awaited NPOP performances of Love Me Again and Rainy Days will air on September 9, 2023. Meanwhile, he will also appear as a guest on Suga's talk show, Suchwita on September 11.

Apart from this, the singer is also gearing up to perform Slow Dancing and Love Me Again live on September 18, 2023, on a Japanese show titled CDTV.

Expand Tweet

Kim Tae-hyung has also become the talk of the town as he is set to release his debut solo album Layover on September 8, 2023.