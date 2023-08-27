"Beautiful concept": ARMYs elated as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung is set to spend a day with a fan on Dingo Story

On August 27, 2023, it was announced that BTS' Kim Tae-hyung would appear on Dingo Story, where he would spend quality time with an ARMY member based on the show's concept. He is scheduled to appear on the show on August 31, 2023. The official announcement was made by Dingo on their social media channels, including Twitter and YouTube.

Dingo Story is a television program in which a celebrity pleasantly astonishes their supporters by spending a day together. The show's premise involves a close family member or friend submitting a heartfelt plea on behalf of a loved one facing challenges. The Dingo Story team then arranges a rendezvous between the individual and their beloved celebrity, who dedicates the day to offering support and motivation.

Upon hearing the news, ARMYs were elated about the concept, considering it both beautiful and unique. They took to social media to express themselves, and one fan tweeted that the show has a "beautiful concept."

Expand Tweet

"It is a communication between the artist and his fans": AMRYs can't wait to watch Kim Tae-hyung on Dingo Story

Expand Tweet

As Kim Tae-hyung prepares to appear on Dingo Story, ARMYs are elated that the idol has taken such an initiative. He will be encouraging one of his lucky fans to tackle the challenges they may be facing now. This is seen as communication between the artist and his fans.

They are excited and have already watched some of the previous videos of Dingo Story on their YouTube channel. They wonder if he will surprise fans at their homes, take photos with them, or take them out shopping.

Meanwhile, some fans are quite jealous of the person who will be meeting Kim Tae-hyung exclusively and getting to have an in-person and heart-to-heart conversation with him. It's interesting to see how ARMYs are reacting as Kim Tae-hyung is set to appear on Dingo Story and spend time with a fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, several other Korean celebrities, including EXO's Kai, Kim Woo-bin, NCT DREAM, and Moving actors Lee Jung-ha and Kim Do-hoon, have surprised their fans with numerous tricks on the aforementioned show, Dingo Story.

Needless to say, ARMYs are excited to see how Kim Tae-hyung will entertain his fan and provide them with the comfort they need. While fans believe it was expected from him due to his humble nature, they are ready to witness something new. Additionally, they also consider his appearance on Dingo Story as one of the best scheduled events related to his promotional activities for his upcoming debut album, Layover.

Expand Tweet

In other news, Melon has revealed plans to present the Millions Album Plaque to Layover by Kim Tae-hyung, as the song has achieved the remarkable feat of accumulating over a million streams within its initial 24 hours of release and securing a spot in the Melon Hall of Fame.

The idol has already made his Billboard debut with his tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days, securing the No. 6 and No. 8 positions on the Billboard Global 200 chart, respectively.

Expand Tweet

He is set to release his much-anticipated songs Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snowflower on August 28, 2023, on official streaming platforms, further accelerating the excitement among the ARMYs.

V is scheduled to release his debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023.