“Kim Taehyung’s live voice is a masterful storyteller”: BTS’ V’s fans laud his breathtaking performance on NPOP

On September 9, BTS’ V took center stage on Naver’s new music show NPOP to perform Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and Love Me Again as one of his first live performances after the album’s release. His soulful vocals and ethereal charms successfully captured ARMYs’ hearts as usual.

Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, became the seventh and final BTS member to release his solo album Layover on September 8, 2023. The album boasts five unique and diverse tracks - Slow Dancing (title track), Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and Love Me Again.

ARMYs couldn’t help contain their excitement as BTS’ V delivered the meticulously crafted tracks from his debut album. He also treated them with his graceful moves while performing Slow Dancing. Fans took to social media and shared their pride over V’s art and growth over the years.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V’s fans praise him for his versatile styling and singing in NPOP

BTS’ V is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the promotional activities for Layover are as top-notch as the album itself. In his first of two performances, he made a smashing debut on Naver’s new show NPOP, showcasing his versatile singing and fashion by performing some brilliant hits from his album.

Dressed in casual outfits, BTS’ V showcased an enjoyable, free-style dance performance to the title track, Slow Dancing, belting out husky vocals with 70s-style romantic-soul music.

For his next performance on the mesmerizing and mellow Rainy Days, BTS’ V changed into a pristine white tracksuit and hoodie and delivered a heartfelt performance. Finally, for his performance on the light and captivating R&B track Love Me Again, BTS member V changed into a crisp white shirt with a tie, his hair slicked back, showcasing an alluring performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NPOP takes on a unique format, quite different from the rest of the music shows. There are weekly pre-recorded performances airing on the first, second, and third Wednesdays of each month. However, on the fourth Monday of each month, fans will be treated to a live broadcast featuring six talented artists who released brand-new music that month.

Furthermore, viewers can vote for their favorite artists for the ‘NPOP Artist of the Month.’ This award will be presented at the end of the live broadcast.

BTS’ V has an exciting lineup of promotional activities scheduled

Expand Tweet

The remainder of September is a treat for V’s fans as the 28-year-old Bangtan member is all set to promote his debut solo album, Layover, on various domestic and international platforms. The Sweet Night singer is all set to appear on SBS’ Running Man and Inkigayo on September 10, in addition to UNBOXING SHOW Kpop on the same day.

On September 11, BTS member V will guest on SUGA’s show Suchwita and again on N POP on September 13. BTS member V will also release the official music video for Blue on September 13. The Singularity singer will next appear on M Countdown on September 14 and CDTV Japan on September 18.

Finally, he is all set to appear on Tiny Desk Korea later.