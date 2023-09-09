“I find myself naturally drawn more to the villain characters”: BTS’ V expresses his desire to play an antagonist in Rolling Stone interview 

BTS’ V is more vocal about his acting desires than ever before. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the 28-year-old BTS member who recently made his solo debut with his album Layover gave a detailed interview where he discussed his debut solo album, his role models, BTS members, and of course, his dreams and aspirations outside of music.

The Rainy Days singer expressed his desire to take up more acting projects in the near future, particularly playing the role of an antagonist. When asked what kinds of roles appeal to the idol, V said,

"I’m someone who just really loves watching movies. Whenever I do, I find myself naturally drawn more to the villain characters rather than the heroes."

For those unfamiliar, the BTS member made his acting debut seven years ago with KBS' Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he played the role of the innocent and adorable Hansung alongside Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, SHINee's Minho, and Go-Ara, amongst others.

BTS’ V reveals he wants to play a villain in a film or TV show in a Rolling Stone interview

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V reveals that he is a cinephile, an avid movie-watcher, and is often drawn to antagonists. The Slow Dancing singer is a firm believer in the fact that villains play a crucial role in making the protagonist or hero of the story stand out and complete the whole picture by adding more gravitas to the storyline.

According to BTS’ V, antagonists have to sell their own charisma and lend their own personality to the character. The villain must have depth in his personality for the hero to shine as well. Because of this, the Rainy Days singer pays close attention to villainous characters and studies their personalities and behaviors carefully.

"So I always end up watching the villain characters closely. I’ve told a lot of my friends and people around me that I now have this ambition to play a villain at least once."

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are excited at the prospect of BTS’ V playing an antagonist in the future and have taken to social media to share their exciting reactions. Fans believe the Layover singer will make for a fitting villain in a K-drama or movie in the future and hope filmmakers notice this interview and cast him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There were rumors that BTS’ V would be joining the cast of Squid Game 2 thanks to his abundant talent, global star power, and close proximity with lead actor Lee Jung-jae. However, that never materialized, leaving ARMYs heartbroken.

In the past, the Love Me Again singer confessed to being a huge fan of Heath Ledger for showcasing a brilliant performance as the iconic Joker in the Christopher Nolan-directed film The Dark Knight. ARMYs are hoping BTS’ V gets to play a Joker-like character in the future.

BTS’ V's Layover rockets through worldwide iTunes charts

Expand Tweet

On September 8, BTS member V made his highly anticipated debut with his solo debut album Layover, with the title track Slow Dancing leading the album. Immediately upon its release, both the album and the song rocketed through the iTunes charts in at least 75 countries. These countries include the U.K., Canada, Japan, France, Australia, Brazil, and more.

Additionally, the 28-year-old idol made history by becoming the first K-pop artist to sell over 1.67 million copies of Layover within one day of its release.