BTS’ V spills the beans on his upcoming album, first audition, family support & more on tvN's You Quiz on the Block 

On September 6, 2023, the K-pop world was abuzz as BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, appeared on episode 210 of You Quiz on the Block, a beloved TV show aired on tvN. This episode marked a noteworthy moment not only for V but also for BTS and their nation of devoted fans.

The anticipation for this episode had been building for weeks, as it promised a closer look at the enigmatic V, shedding light on his personal life, musical journey, and the experiences that have shaped him into the global superstar he is today.

Hosted by the esteemed Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, the episode promised candid conversations and heart-to-heart moments, and it certainly delivered. V showcased his wit, charm, and authenticity, leaving a trace on the hosts and the audience right from the start.

One of the most intriguing facets of V's appearance was his candidness. He didn't hold back, opening up about the key moments and personal stories that have defined his life. Among the highlights were his reflections on his first-ever audition, his deep connection with his grandmother, recording his upcoming album at Jungkook's house, and the constant support of his father.

BTS' V shares candid stories and heartfelt moments on You Quiz on the Block

V started the episode by engaging the audience with a previously well-known story about his first audition, a pivotal moment in his life that set him on the path to stardom. He shared that a friend had taken him to the audition, but in an unexpected twist of fate, V passed while his friend did not.

The audition judges put him through a grueling series of tests, challenging him to dance, sing, beatbox, and even play musical instruments. V mentioned his limited beatboxing skills and said it didn't deter him from passing the audition. The BTS star's spirit impressed the judges and set him on the path to becoming a K-pop sensation.

V's childhood was filled with joyful moments, one of which he fondly referred to as his time as the "god of pocket money." He revealed that he used to dance enthusiastically in front of his family and relatives, who would shower him with money as a token of their appreciation for his performances. It was a heartwarming glimpse into the young V's life, highlighting his passion for dance even at an early age.

The episode had previously teased fans with the revelation that V had recorded some songs at fellow BTS member Jungkook's house. During the show, V emphasized this exciting detail, expressing his anticipation for sharing the behind-the-scenes with fans in the future.

He revealed that Jungkook and J-hope were the first to listen to his album, emphasizing BTS members' strong bond and collaboration. He also made another unexpected announcement, saying that Jungkook made an invaluable contribution to his album by directing some parts.

V took a moment to reflect on his grandmother, a significant figure in his life. He shared the profound impact she had on him, describing how he was raised by her and the love they shared.

He expressed deep regret that she couldn't witness his journey of becoming a global star and releasing his debut single album Layover. V's heartfelt connection with his grandmother was observable as he revealed that he often visits her grave to have heartfelt conversations, keeping her memory alive in his heart. He expressed his enduring hope that she continues to bless him from wherever she is, watching over him and his journey.

"I was raised by my grandmother, so I hope my grandmother will see me performing in the midst of countless ARMYs and how much I've grown," he said.

The conversation also delved into V's family, particularly his father, who has supported him throughout his journey. V acknowledged the immeasurable impact of his father's never-ending encouragement and love.

To express his gratitude, V shared that he had purchased a car for his father as a symbol of his appreciation. He recognized that the love and support of his family were instrumental in his success and emphasized the importance of being a good son. V also admired his father's example, inspiring him to be a good father in the future.

“I try to remind myself, 'I must always be a good son,' but my father also shows me, 'I must be a good father.' “That’s it,” he said.

In conclusion, BTS' V's appearance on You Quiz on the Block gave fans a treasure trove of insights into his life, personality, and experiences. His candidness, humility, and deep connections with family and fellow BTS members were on full display.

Beyond the mesmerizing performances and global stardom, V revealed the authentic person behind the idol, making this episode a truly special and memorable moment.