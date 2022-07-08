5 K-pop idols who were scouted in the most unique ways: ITZY's Yuna, BTS' V, and more

K-pop companies generally organize mega auditions and competitions to cast K-pop idols and trainees. However, some idols have interesting backstories about how they really got into the company. While some were scouted right in the middle of the road, some never intended to become idols.

The prime way to recruit trainees is undoubtedly by judging their skills. Sometimes, however, casting agents casually spot their next big star running an errand. While it may sound dreamy and unrealistic, the casting stories of some K-pop idols will definitely make you burst into laughter.

Here are 5 K-pop idols who were scounted in the most unique and strange ways.

Meet-cute at a concert and a kid running from a stalker: K-pop idols with strange casting backstories

1) 2PM's Wooyoung

2PM's Wooyoung definitely has the most interesting story behind him getting into JYP Entertainment. He really wanted to be a JYP artist and did everything he could to get noticed by their staff - including auditioning for the Wonder Girls. During an interview, he revealed that one out of every twenty people in the queue were male. Needless to say, he did not debut with Wonder Girls.

After several attempts and many auditions, Wooyoung won first place in JYP Entertainment’s first annual audition. Later, he went on to debut with 2PM, becoming one of the most well-known K-pop idols of the 2nd generation.

2) ITZY's Ryunjin and Yuna

JYP artists definitely have the most unusual way of getting scouted, and the casting stories of ITZY's Ryunjin and Yuna are more atypical examples of this phenomenon.

Ryunjin was approached by a JYP recruiter while she went to attend a GOT7 concert. The rapper and dancer shared that she was asked by the female to give her number. Although Ryunjin was suspicious at first, she decided to give her number because the recruiter was cute.

Similarly, Yuna was also approached during a concert. In her case, it was the end-of-the-year concert in 2015.

She revealed:

"I went with my older sister, and I had lost my way when a woman came up to me. She saw me and gave me her card, asking me to contact her later."

3) EXO's Sehun

When your parents ask you not to interact with strangers, you do exactly that. Well, at least Sehun does. The singer revealed that when he was in elementary school, he encountered a female, an SM recruiter, who asked him to give her mother's contact number.

Sehun straight away refused and ran away. The recruiter ran after him for half an hour, until Sehun finally gave her his mother's number. He eventually went on to audition for SM Entertainment, and the rest is history.

4) TWICE's Sana

TWICE's Sana was on a day out with her friends, spending time at an underground mall in Osaka, when she caught the eye of a JYP scout. The Japanese-born singer got an invite to audition for JYP's audition in Osaka and Tokyo in 2011.

Sana's parents were unsure about her quitting school and becoming an idol. However, upon seeing her passion at a 2PM concert, they realized her dream and let her become a JYP trainee. She is now known as one of the most loved K-pop idols in the industry.

5) BTS' V

BTS' V, born Kim Tae-hyung, who is currently ruling the world with his magnificent charm and talent, never intended to become a K-pop idol or to audition to become one. When BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Label) arranged their auditions in Daegu, Taehyung accompanied his friend to support them.

However, one of the staff members asked him to audition as well. As fate would have it, he did and passed the audition. Interestingly, the Winter Bear singer was the only candidate to pass the audition that day from Daegu.

V later went on to become a trainee for BigHit and debuted as a BTS member in 2013. He is now one of the biggest K-pop idols to ever emerge from the industry.

