"I recorded songs at Jungkook's house": BTS' revelation about his solo debut album Layover leaves fans elated

On September 3, 2023, a single comment by BTS' V during an episode of tvN's popular quiz show, You Quiz on the Block, excited the entire ARMY fandom. The sentence in question was a seemingly innocuous one, saying that he had recorded songs for his album at Jungkook's house, but it was enough to get fans hyped.

"I recorded songs at Jungkook’s house."

The anticipation for this episode had been eagerly awaited, and V's revelation about recording at Jungkook's house was the cherry on top of the cake. It was a moment that showcased the endearing friendship between two BTS members, even though they are currently busy pursuing their solo endeavors.

ARMYs gush over BTS' Taekook's adorable bond and anticipate a sub-unit

V's solo journey leading up to his debut solo album, Layover, has taken him on a whirlwind tour of reality shows and interviews. He had graced platforms like Dingo Story, Pixid, and an upcoming episode of SBS Running Man - all in a bid to uniquely promote his highly anticipated album. However, it was his appearance on tvN'sYouQuiz that had ARMYs buzzing with excitement.

In the teaser for the episode, which was released on September 3, V candidly shared insights about his album and his life. However, it was his mention of Jungkook that set fandom hearts aflutter.

When discussing his album, V casually dropped the bombshell that he had recorded songs at Jungkook's house, and that the maknae had been the first person to listen to them. To fans' delight, he also revealed plans to release behind-the-scenes footage of these recording sessions.

The mere mention of the two BTS members collaborating on music was enough to set the fandom into overdrive and anticipate a probable sub-unit. However, this wasn't the first time V and Jungkook had publicly acknowledged their musical partnership and friendship.

In the past, both artists had mentioned that they often shared their songs with each other before its release, seeking each other's opinions and insights on the same. Jungkook had even disclosed in his Spotify interview released on July 14, 2023, that he played his solo track Seven for V first, cementing their musical camaraderie.To the question "who was the first person you shared Seven with?," His exact words were:

"Taehyungie hyung. I played 'Seven' ofor V-hyung first after recording it. We send each other songs when we create them."

As such, this revelation led fans to speculate whether or not there might be a song on V's album that he co-produced or co-wrote with Jungkook. Naturally, the speculation also gave rise to further excitement.

As fans eagerly await the full episode of You Quiz on the Block to uncover more fun facts from V's interview, they couldn't contain their excitement about the possibility of a "Taekook" (Taehyung and Jungkook) subunit or collaboration.

The bond between V and Jungkook had always been a source of joy for the BTS fandom, and this latest revelation had them counting down the days until they could witness more of their cherished friendship.

In a world where celebrity friendships often remain behind closed doors, the genuine connection between V and Jungkook was a testament to the authentic camaraderie within BTS. It was a reminder to ARMYs that not only were they fans of talented artists but also of friends who supported and inspired each other.