“I stan the most beautiful human inside & out”: ARMYS lavish praise over BTS' V after his appearance on the recent episode of Dingo Story

On August 31, 2023, Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS, melted countless hearts as he made an appearance on Dingo TV's show Dingo Story. This YouTube channel has been a blessing for many K-pop enthusiasts as it offers the chance to spend a day with their beloved idols. One of the recent episodes featured V, who is on the brink of releasing his solo album on September 8.

Expand Tweet

This episode centered around a heartwarming encounter between BTS' V and Kim Hayoung, a sophomore student in the military department with aspirations of becoming a female officer. The entire episode showcased V’s humbleness and humility as he was an absolute gentleman throughout the episode.

BTS' V makes an ARMY's day by having a day out with her on Dingo Story

The video uploaded on YouTube introduces Kim Hayoung, who shares her dreams and aspirations in the first scene. The scene then transitions to BTS' V waiting at a restaurant, elegantly dressed in a Cartier leather jacket, black T-shirt, and black denim jeans. A crew member accompanies him, and he candidly expresses his excitement about meeting an ARMY in person and spending quality time with them. Moreover, his endearing nervousness adds a touch of authenticity to his celebrity status.

Expand Tweet

Hayoung, dressed in her military uniform, enters the restaurant with another individual and takes her seat. The BTS star comes and sits behind her and subtly calls out her name, completely stunning her. As such, their affectionate greeting marks the beginning of a heartwarming interaction. With the conversation unfolding, they share tender moments and laughter, creating an instant connection.

A wardrobe change finds Hayoung in a casual denim outfit. Seeing that she didn't come prepared with any fancy outfit, V, demonstrating his thoughtfulness, removes his jacket to match her attire - a sweet gesture that highlights his genuine nature.

Expand Tweet

After sharing a meal, V humbly takes the initiative to clear the table, and the small act that speaks volumes about his character. Here is how this particular conversation goes:

H: should we clean up the table ? V: stands up V : AH stay still ! I’m oppa H : I’m dongsaeng, I should do it V: no, just stay still *proceed to take the plates*

Their journey continues at an arcade gaming center, where their laughter and joy while playing games reflect their genuine bond.

Expand Tweet

The duo then steps into a photo booth to click pictures. For Hayoung, this moment had been particularly special since she had previously posed with a fake V at the photo booth, which is why, this time, standing beside the real V was a cherished moment for her. A heartwarming exchange of dialogs takes place when Hayoung expresses "this looks like a dream,” to which Taehyung responds with “I’ll keep these pictures at my home too.”

Then, at the end of the episode, when both of them are seated inside the car, they have a heartfelt conversation. Hayoung opens up about a dark phase of her life, to which the Love Me Again singer patiently listens and also gives her some life advice, saying:

“I can relate to you so much. There was a time when I didn't have any friends. I've felt that people don't like me, but it's not because I'm not a good person, but over time, you'll definitely get along with someone.”

He further adds:

"Thank you for liking me. Don’t be tired, be healthy, don’t get sick, just always have a good day."

Expand Tweet

After getting down the car, he gives her a big tight hug when she burst into tears. As V leaves, Hayong is unable to hold herself back and keeps crying, so V returns to console her even when it was time for his departure. He also adds another touching dialg at the end:

"Ha Young-a. Don't get sick and let's hang out again after you will be an officer. PP-IGHTING (way to go)"

Coming from the BTS member, these words melted the entire fandom’s hearts. Some fans even took this opportunity to thank god for creating an amazing being like Taehyung.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans of BTS and V were deeply moved by these heartfelt moments, expressing that they felt so much closer to the artist even when it was not them in the episode.

Another beautiful thing about the episode was that fans did not get jealous over Hayoung meeting V. Instead, they celebrated this meet with genuine happiness by wishing her the best. Moreover, the BTS star's authentic kindness and ability to connect with a fan on a personal level left an untouchable mark on the entire community, cementing his status as an exceptional individual and artist.