"His love language": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung expresses desire to send gift to fan after watching their YouTube vlog

On August 29, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he left two comments under fans' posts. In one of these comments, the Love Me Again singer mentioned that he was watching a fan, "got joon"-nim's vlog on YouTube and wished to know their address so he could send them a present.

A fan then asked Kim Tae-hyung on Weverse:

"Our jiyamanie is getting off work? Is taehyung not sleeping yet watching army logs? hehehe."

Translated to English, V responded:

"I watched 'got joon'-nim (Youtuber). I'm looking to give this person a package but where are they"

Netizens were touched by Kim Tae-hyung's reply and took to Twitter to react to the same. They believed that the artist's love language was giving gifts to fans and hailed him for his comment.

"He's such a pure soul": ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung thoughtful gesture

As Kim Tae-hyung commented on the fan's Weverse post, he mentioned that he was inquiring about "got joon"-nim's address.

This came after the YouTuber created a vlog showcasing their daily life to the Rainy Days singer. The video was captioned:

"Video of Taehyung saying he wants to watch Army Vlogs* The reason why I made this Army log on Youtube. Taehyung Oppa, I am here."

In the vlog, the ARMY member was seen completing their daily chores while staying updated about the latest BTS news. The vlog covered three consecutive days in the YouTuber's life, and they were excited to share it with the singer. They were seen working on their BTS photocards, watching Suga's Suchwita show, and showcasing their work life.

Fans were delighted by Kim Tae-hyung's thoughtfulness as he commented on the video and took to social media to shower him with compliments.

This came after V went live on the South Korean social media platform on August 20, 2023, and expressed his desire to watch daily vlog videos from ARMYs. He requested them to upload the same on YouTube or other social media platforms. He expressed that he missed the ARMYs as he said:

"Anyway, I just came because I missed you guys... and I'm here just looking at the screen... I hope you upload lots of ARMY logs... please upload a lot of ARMY logs/vlogs. I can't go to sleep these days because I have nothing to watch. Please upload army logs... goodnight."

This was possibly when the YouTuber "got joon," to whom V wanted to send a gift, learned about the idol's intention. They shared their excitement on their social media account, mentioning how happy they were that V mentioned them.

They also left their email ID and personal social media account handle for the singer to reach out to them.

V is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited debut album Layover, which will launch on September 8, 2023.