BTS’ V’s layover special offline meeting: The date, eligibility criteria, and all you need to know

BTS fans worldwide were filled with excitement and anticipation when the news of an official fan meeting for member V's debut album Layover was unveiled. The momentous announcement, made on September 8, 2023, marked a historic day for the BTS fandom as they received confirmation of the fan meeting's date, scheduled for October 14.

Expand Tweet

The exciting news came through Weverse, the official K-pop fan community platform, which provided a comprehensive breakdown of the event's specifics. From entry instructions and seat allocation to eligibility criteria and essential guidelines, here's a closer look at all the crucial details.

Detailed information about BTS' V's upcoming Layover album fan meeting

Date and Venue:

The exact time of the fan meeting, which will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, will be made known later. The event will be held in Seoul, South Korea, although only the raffle winners will know the precise location.

Winners announcement:

The announcement of the raffle winners for the first solo fan meeting event of BTS' V will be made through an official notice. Additionally, customers can verify the results on Weverse's "My Events" page.

Raffle winners will be asked to furnish the following personal information as part of the raffle process and for their participation in the event. A total of 1,400 lucky winners will be selected from among the participants.

Expand Tweet

Raffle information: How to enter, eligibility, and duration period

The raffle entry period spans from Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM KST, to Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:59 PM KST. Fans must have made at least one V Solo Album Layover purchase on Weverse Shop GLOBAL to secure a chance to attend the event.

It should be done during the event period, which commenced on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM KST. An important point to note is that the V Solo Album Layover (Weverse Albums ver.) is not eligible for event entry.

To enter the raffle, fans must purchase the event album on Weverse Shop and use the same ID they used to buy the event album for raffle entry. This entry will require personal information, including the name of the person entering the raffle, date of birth, and a valid mobile phone number.

Expand Tweet

The total number of raffle entries will be determined by the number of albums ordered on Weverse Shop GLOBAL during the event. In the case of album sets, the total number of albums included in the set will count toward raffle entries.

It's worth noting that 100% of the Layover album sales on Weverse Shop contribute to the Hanteo and Circle charts. Hence, the detailed directions for the event will be posted later in the event winner announcement. The fans should keep in mind that if they delete their Weverse/Weverse Shop account, their purchase history cannot be recovered.

Excitement is running high among fans as they eagerly await the results of the official Layover fan meet and the announcement of the lucky winners. This fan meeting promises the chance of a lifetime to meet their beloved K-pop idol in person.

Stay tuned for more updates and details about this highly anticipated event.