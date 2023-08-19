“FREAKING KING BEHAVIOR”: Fans rejoice as BTS' J-hope becomes a one million seller with his latest physical album Jack in the Box

J-hope's latest album, Jack In The Box, unveiled its physical version in the form of a CD, which aptly got renamed as the "HOPE Edition" on August 18, 2023. The excitement among fans reached its pinnacle as the album soared past the remarkable milestone of 1 million sales worldwide, as reported by Hanteo. Hanteo is a Korean music chart system that compiles sales of a particular project from over the world.

He also became the fourth member of BTS to grab this feat, following his bandmates Jimin, Suga, and Jin. This accolade places him in an exclusive league since only a few solo K-pop artists have achieved such a milestone.

Adding a touch of adorable camaraderie to this achievement, all the BTS members, excluding Jin and J-hope (who are currently in military), personally reviewed the album by sharing its arrival. BTS' agency, Bighit Entertainment, also celebrated this unity with individual videos of each member tenderly holding the album and unboxing it in front of the screen.

Jack In The Box was released on July 15, 2022.

ARMYs take to X to express their excitement as J-hope's Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) sells one million copies worldwide

This trajectory of J-hope's solo endeavor began following BTS' hiatus in 2022. Before the group's official announcement on June 13, 2023, about their temporary pause, J-hope released Jack In The Box on July 15, becoming the first member to release a solo album. Jack In The Box resonated almost instantly with fans. More than a year later, the physical version of the album came out on August 18, 2023, leaving the BTS fandom ecstatic.

The evolution from Jack In The Box to the HOPE Edition takes shape through a fusion of 10 established tracks and an additional treasure of five additional songs. These supplemental gems, including Equal Sign (Lollapalooza ver.), STOP (Lollapalooza ver.), Future (Lollapalooza ver.), MORE (Instrumental), and Arson (Instrumental) enrich the experience.

The album includes a CD, thoughtfully selected from two options, which rests within an outbox and is accompanied by a photobook, a lyric book, and photo cards. Completing this kaleidoscope are opportunities to get the poster, a paper toy and paper toy user guide, or a sticker pack, all rekindling the spirit of the beloved member's music.

As J-hope became a "One Million Seller" in the words of the fans after 12 hours of the physical album's release, fans expressed their joy and pride through comments on X.

A more delightful development surfaced when the BTS members endorsed the album through individual videos. Notably, as both J-hope and Jin are currently engaged in their mandatory military services, the active involvement of the remaining BTS members in promoting the album struck a chord with the fans. Likewise, this highly resulted in taking the album to new heights.

As each member unveiled the contents of the album they held one-by-one, they offered an informal commentary to fans while playfully introducing the elements within the album.

J-hope's Jack In The Box seamlessly weaves into BTS' legacy, carrying forward the harmony that unites their shared aspirations and resonances. As the HOPE Edition graces the hands of admirers, the album's contents echo with music and emotions that leave a lasting impression on everyone.