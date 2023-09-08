LAYOVER, the solo album by BTS V aka Taehyung, marked its initiation day today with the music video release of the track Slow Dancing. As one of the biggest solo album releases of 2023, the success of Layover had been foretold as his pre-released tracks such as Love Me Again and Rainy Days toppled various charts and earned the Korean soloist an entry into Spotify’s billion stream club.

On September 8, 2023, the BTS member and soloist, appeared on PICKON’s YouTube channel to introduce his solo album LAYOVER and talk more about his solo debut.

"LAYOVER is an album that reflects my taste 100%. To express my solo album in one word, I want you to think of it as just ‘finding myself’. You will be able to see a new side of V." (as translated by YouTube)

BTS V's solo debut album LAYOVER has created a buzz and sparked a flurry of reactions on every social media platform. His pre-released tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days, from his debut solo album, had set the world ablaze with its mesmerizing melodies.

"I wanted to melt my taste and emotions well": BTS' Taehyung reveals how his latest album portrays his real side

About incorporating his various shades and personas into the album and lacing it with tunes that are unique to his individualism, V stated:

"I am probably a little too glamorous on stage. This is an album that I tried a lot to take away some of the glamorous elements and show the true colors that I have as a person."

Further, Taehyung added how the contribution of Min Hee-jin, the producer of LAYOVER, has been monumental for both his album and him as a solo artist. The BTS member and solo artist expressed even further how surreal the experience of creating music all by himself was for him.

Min Hee-jin, the chief executive producer (CEO) from ADOR, a sub-label under HYBE, is known for her contribution to the new Korean girl group, NewJeans, who are riding on the wave of their successful tracks such as Hype Boy, Attention, Ditto, and Oh May God.

The BTS member mentioned how he was nervous yet extremely happy with her joining his project.

"I was really looking forward to collaborating with someone who would maximize my sensibilities. Producer Min Hee-jin came to mind, so I contacted her first. I think we ended up with a very nice album as a result."

On the PICKON YouTube video, which aired on September 8, 2023, the very same day that shook the music industry with BTS' Taehyung's solo album debut, the Stigma singer shared how his fans are one of the reasons behind the authenticity of his latest album. He added:

"The meaning of 'LAYOVER' is to stay at that stop for a short time. The meaning of 'LAYOVER' is a short stopover...Before I get to my destination, I think it's a good time to take a break and see if I'm on the right track or if I've gone too far."

On top of that, the Singularity singer, Taehyung, surpassed 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify Global, on August 31, 2023. Meanwhile, Love Me Again and Rainy Days have transcended 70 million and 59 million streams respectively.

LAYOVER includes five tracks: Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, Blue, and For Us, and was released on September 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, LAYOVER by BTS member, Kim Taehyung, has entered spot 3 on the US iTunes chart within hours of its official release.