“Congratulations Taehyung”: Fans lavish praise as BTS' V sets unprecedented records by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits on August 31, shattering records and setting the bar on a whole another level as a soloist. His fans who are also known as ARMY are ecstatic about this win and poured all their love on X congratulating him with heartfelt messages.

Right before the release of his first official solo album Layover, Taehyung is determined to carve his throne in the music industry all by himself. With his three K-Drama OSTs Sweet Night (332 million), Christmas Tree (342 million), and It’s Definitely You (151 million) along with his latest pre-release singles Love Me Again (70 million) and Rainy Days (59 million), he has blown the conch to announce that he is coming to claim all the top spots.

Fans rush over social media to praise Taehyung for his phenomenal achievement as a Korean soloist

In addition to this historic feat, BTS’ V is also the most followed Korean soloist on Spotify in the month of August. With only 8 songs under his belt, he has garnered more than 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits by August 31 is a demonstration of the singer’s music prowess. Fans have been holding their breath as the BTS member, Taehyung, sets to rewrite history in his iconic unique way which is so well known by ARMYs.

This is how fans poured their love on X:

Layover is scheduled to release on September 8, 2023, with the official music video of Slow Dancing at 13:00 KST. The much-anticipated album release by the last canon of the world-famous boy group BTS started making waves across the globe even months before Taehyung made an official announcement. On August 8, HYBE announced Layover's release dates sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans rejoice as Snow Flower, Winter Bear, and Scenery finally make their official debut

The classic original songs by Taehyung from 2019 and 2020 were officially released on Spotify and are also made available on other streaming services. Since the announcement on August 17, 2023, fans have been elated upon knowing that their much-adored idol would be gifting them his original tracks Snow Flower, Winter Bear, and Scenery ahead of his solo album release.

In hindsight, this was expected of him, who is known for his old jazzy soul and his panache of weaving words into music that astonishes the world. A whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits is just a subtle proclamation of what’s about to come in the near future.