"A man of his words": Fans lavish praise as BTS’ V sends a gift to an ARMY he promised on a Weverse Live

BTS’ V has recently been praised for his thoughtful gesture towards a fan. Back in August 2023, the idol held a live broadcast on Weverse, playing music in the background like he usually does and talked to ARMYs (BTS fans). At one point, he started watching a vlog made by a fan, which the BTS singer seemingly enjoyed as he showed his viewers a glimpse of it.

Later, the 27-year-old singer searched for the said fan since he wanted to send them a parcel. On September 8, the fan posted an update on X saying they received an email from HYBE, and the email read that it came from the staff-in-charge of BTS' Fanclub. Naturally, the elated ARMY fan shared the news on social media, leading other fans to send them congratulatory messages and calling BTS’ V "a man of his words."

ARMYs gush over BTS’ V being a true gentleman after he sends a mail to a fan through HYBE

Watching fan-made content while livestreaming is something the BTS members have been doing these days, so when V also checked out the fan's vlog, it was nothing short of surprising. It was only after the live ended that he began chatting with ARMYs on Weverse and commented on their posts. Here, he also started looking for the ARMY, who went by the name GotJoon online, whose vlog he watched. He shared:

"I saw GotJoon-nim. I'm trying to send them a parcel. Where are they?"

The fact that V was trying to find the person to send them something was an endearing thought, but to actually send a mail through HYBE made admirers see him as a true gentleman who remembered his promise. Moreover, the parcel made the particular fan's day as they shared the following message enthusiastically on X, writing:

"Hehehehe I received an actual email from HYBE…….. When I get the parcel sent by Taehyung oppa.. I'll show what it is to you guys!!!!! (If it's okay to share it publicly..!) Thank you so much Taehyung orabeoni [formal way of saying "oppa"] (via Twitter/GOT_JOON__)

Needless to say, ARMYs were elated upon reading the update and started sharing their feelings to celebrate the good news.

BTS’ V releases the music video of Slow Dancing from his recent album, Layover

BTS’ V is currently making headlines after rolling out his eagerly-anticipated solo debut album, Layover, on September 8. The album contains six songs:

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing For Us Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)

Among these, the MVs for Love Me Again and Rainy Days were pre-released, and the MV for the title track, Slow Dancing, came out on the same day as the album release. Meanwhile, the music video for Blue is slated to release on September 13.

As of this article' wriing, the Slow Dancing MV has 5.5 million views and 1.4 million likes on YouTube, with the numbers rapidly rising. Additionally, Layover created the record of being the fastest album by a soloist to sell over one million copies in Hanteo history.

Fans have more to look forward to as BTS’ V will appear on NPOP on September 9, 2023, at 8 pm KST to sing his record-breaking pre-release single Love Me Again. Aside from that, V will also perform Slow Dancing and Love Me Again live on the Japanese music show CDTV on September 18.