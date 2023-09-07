"That company is doing nothing": Fans express frustration as they notice the lack of promotion for BTS V's upcoming solo debut, LayoVer

The release date of BTS V's solo album LayoVer is near, and ARMYs notice the promotions and content from the idol's agency, HYBE Labels. The album, slated for release on September 8, has received less promotional content. Moreover, minimal attention has been given to the upcoming solo debut or first solo album release.

From Twitter headers and profile pictures to YouTube content, fans only find a scarce amount of content involving the idol, among which very few point to his solo debut. Fans have pointed out the stark difference from the solo promotions of other BTS members.

Amidst the poor management from the agency, fans also notice that the idol has been doing much of the promotions for his album all by himself through his personal Instagram, appearances in variety shows, etc.

While fans have also been supporting V by creating marketing campaigns, goals, and strategies to welcome the idol's debut album, they couldn't help but criticize HYBE Labels and Big Hit Entertainment for their lack of promotions for V.

Fans frustrated as HYBE Labels puts forth minimal promotions for BTS V's upcoming solo debut with LayoVer

Since the start of LayoVer promotions, fans noticed that there was very little promotional content released regarding the same to garner more attention to a keystone moment of BTS V's career. After the album announcement, nothing has been released or organized by the agency in support of his solo album release.

The Twitter header and profile picture of BTS' official account hasn't been changed to support BTS V's solo debut like it did for other BTS members. Additionally, there have also been several other concerns like the lack of Bangtan Bomb, a behind-the-scenes vlog that the BTS members often post on YouTube, the lack of playlists and versions of his pre-release songs, and his lack of appearance in radio shows, all of which would ideally bring in the most market.

Moreover, while HYBE Labels and Big Hit Entertainment promised US promotions as they did for every other BTS member during their solo promotions, fans noticed that the idol had not stepped out of Korea for any promotion. Even the American record label Geffen Records, which manages BTS' Western promotions, has yet to post about V's album or solo debut.

As ARMYs take a look at the tracklist, they also notice that there aren't any collaborations with other artists. Such collaborations might increase the recognition and popularity of the album.

Fans also noticed that V has been single-handedly carrying all his promotions himself by appearing in multiple variety and talk shows like PIXID, Dingo Story, You Quiz On The Block, etc. Moreover, the daily reminders, countdowns, and announcements regarding BTS V's LayoVer are more often seen on the idol's Instagram than on BTS and Big Hit's official accounts.

Fans notice the mounting issues regarding the idol's relationship with his agency and the clear favoritism they seem to be exercising. Therefore, they have taken matters into their own hands and have been promoting, supporting, and streaming the idol's solo works to garner more attention and recognition. They have also been calling out the agency for their bare minimum effort with respect to BTS V's promotions.