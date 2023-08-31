5 best moments of BTS' Kim Taehyung X ARMY from Dingo Story

On Thursday, August 31, the latest episode of Dingo Story featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung and an ARMY spending a day together became popular on the internet. Expctedly, fans couldn't help but swoon at the adorable and sob-worthy interaction, taking to social media to comment on the same.

Dingo Story is a platform that allows family and friends of a K-pop fan to write to the organization, especially when the fan is going through a tough time in their life. The show producers then schedule a surprise from their favorite K-pop idol in an effort to cheer them up.

While each time different K-pop idols surprise their dearest fans, this time, Kim Taehyung spent a day with an ARMY named Hayoung, who was preparing for the examinations to enter the Army Forces school. As the videos of the interactions circulated the internet, fans expressed that the hangout was more than precious. Besides, they continued to cherish the many several moments that were showcased in the episode.

BTS' Kim Taehyung comforting the ARMY and 4 other moments of the duo from the Dingo Story episode that won over the fandom

1) Taehyung and Hayoung's cute and flustered first interaction

As the episode started, Kim Taehyung was seen seated at the table behind the fan, Kim Hayoung, while she was conversing with a friend who knew about the surprise. While the idol briefly sat there shyly and flustered, he eventually called her name.

Expand Tweet

When she turned back, she immediately stood up in shock and was evidently taken aback by the situation. Once the friend left the table, the idol moved to sit opposite her. For the first few minutes, both of them seemed too shy to converse with each other - a moment that fans found extremely adorable.

2) Taehyung's "Let Oppa do it" when cleaning up after their meal

As the two sat there, they eventually ordered food and enjoyed their meal together as they conversed about various topics and had small talks. When they were done with their meal, they both stood up to clean up after themselves. However, Kim Taehyung immediately brought out his gentlemanly manners and stopped her from cleaning the table.

Expand Tweet

He followed it by saying:

"Let Oppa (older brother in Korean) do it!"

3) Taehyung and Hayoung's adorable time at the photo booth

Expand Tweet

One of the most precious moments from the show has to be when the two visit a photo booth to capture the memories of their day together. While their interactions with each other inside the photo booth were already swoon-worthy, fans found it all the more meaningful when they realized the fact that Hayoung used to take photo booth pictures with Kim Taehyung's cardboard cut-outs before.

Fans cheered as her dream blossomed into a reality. However, the photo booth pictures revived after the episode's filming. Hayoung, who was preparing for the Army school examination, passed the same soon after her shoot with Taehyung. She informed about the good news to Taehyung first through Dingo Story's production team and the team conveyed this to the idol as well.

Expand Tweet

Soon enough, the idol congratulated her by posting the photo booth pictures on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"I got a call from the producer. Congratulations!"

4) Taehyung's words of comfort for Hayoung

Expand Tweet

Towards the end of their time together, i.e., when they were wrapping up their mini-date by driving Hayoung back to her place, Kim Taehyung had an in-depth talk with her. While they talked about the several ways in which they're similar like their social life, personalities, etc., the idol also slipped in a few words of comfort and some pieces of advice for Hayoung, who's going through a tough time in her life.

"Thank you for loving me, Don't have a hard time and stay healthy and don't get sick. I hope you always have good things and have good days."

5) Taehyung's warm hug for Hayoung when she started tearing up

As the show came to an end, the two were already sad to leave each other's company. When Kim Taehyung dropped her off, she let out the tears she'd been holding back during their car ride. The idol pulled her into a hug in an effort to comfort her, and even fans watching through a screen could tell it was one of the warmest hugs.

Expand Tweet

Even after the filming was over, Hayoung started to let out more tears as the day she spent with her favorite idol came to an end. Taehyung, who was leaving the venue at that moment, came back to give her another hug when he realized that she was still crying.

Upon watching the Dingo Story episode with Kim Taehyung and the ARMY, fans were also left emotional since they found their interaction adorable and precious.