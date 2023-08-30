“It’s gonna be hilarious”: BTS’ V's fans react as the Layover singer is set to appear on a fun episode on Pixid

BTS’ V is all set to appear on the next episode of Pixid on their YouTube channel. The Singularity singer is on the last leg of his pre-release promotional activities and is scheduled to appear on Korea's popular chat shows and variety programs. One of the programs happens to be Pixid, which has gained popularity for its unique concept and fan-engaging content.

Pixid is a YouTube channel that features popular Korean celebrities as guest stars on the show. The guest star has to remain hidden as an imposter amongst other contestants who are actually fans. The celebrity guest is supposed to mingle with other contestants, concealing their true identities.

In BTS’ V's episode, the singer pretends to be a secretive dog owner amongst a group of cat owners who are actually fans of Bangtan. An ARMY named @mhereonlyforbts wrote:

"Apparently in the upcoming Pixid episode, Taehyung, as puppy owner, will have to pretend to be a fake cat owner without being caught like it's gonna be hilarious".

BTS’ V's special Pixid episode will air on September 2

BTS’ V will pretend to be a fake cat owner amongst a group of fans, but he is actually a dog lover in the group of cat lovers. ARMYs believe the episode is in sync with BTS’ V as he is the proud owner of a teacup pomeranian dog, Yeontan, who has been a large part of his flourishing career as a Bangtan member.

Notably, his debut solo album Layover is dedicated to his pet dog Yeontan and will be released on September 8, which happens to be his fifth birthday as well. ARMYs believe the upcoming Pixid episode's theme and concept are perfectly in sync with BTS’ V's unconditional bond with Yeontan. Previously, his bandmate Jimin had guested on the show, concealing his identity amongst provincial fans.

The episode will be released on September 2 at 6 pm KST on Pixid's official YouTube channel.

ARMYs are hoping BTS’ V makes an appearance with Yeontan, which will mark his first-ever appearance with his beloved pet dog in any of his interviews. So far, Yeontan has appeared in the concept photos of Layover alongside BTS’ V.

Based on the information available, Pixid's special episode with the Blue singer was presumably shot on August 4. ARMYs have deduced that this is probably the reason why he missed SUGA's D-DAY encore concerts in Seoul, which took place on August 4, 5, and 6.

Notably, SUGA's encore concerts in Seoul were attended by the other five Bangtan members, even Jin and J-hope, who took special leave from the military to be there for SUGA. ARMYs were happy to see the almost-Bangtan reunion and terribly missed BTS’ V. However, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that the Slow Dancing singer sent his parents instead to cheer for SUGA.

BTS’ V has an exciting slate of activities planned for Layover's promotions

In one of his recent Weverse live streams, BTS’ V revealed that he will only participate in those promotional activities that will appeal to ARMYs. The Rainy Days singer has a jam-packed schedule filled with concept photos, music video teasers, and promotional activities.

On Thursday, August 31, BTS member V will be guesting on Dingo Story at 6 pm KST. On Saturday, September 2, the Sweet Night singer will be making an appearance on Pixid at 6 pm KST.

On September 6 at midnight KST, BTS member V will be releasing the fourth and final concept photos for Layover. Additionally, on September 6, he will be making his first solo appearance on Yoo Jae-suk's You Quiz on the Block. He last appeared on the show with his bandmates in March 2021.

Furthermore, on September 8, BTS member V will be releasing the album alongside the music videos for Slow Dancing (the title track) and For Us.

The Layover singer will be making his first-ever solo appearance on SBS' Running Man on Sunday, September 10, at 6:15 pm KST. BTS member V will be guesting on the N POP Music Show on Saturday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 13.

Finally, he is also touted to be the first K-pop idol to guest on Tiny Desk Korea, although the date has not been announced yet.

Notably, the music video for the b-side track Blue will be released on September 13, marking the end of his promotional activities for now. More details will be revealed at a later date.