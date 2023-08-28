"FINALLY": Fans elated as BTS V's Snow Flower, Winter Bear, and Scenery officially reach all streaming platforms

On Monday, August 28, BTS V's self-composed solo songs, which were initially released on SoundCloud, reached all official streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube Music, and more. Given that the idol will be making his solo debut soon, the release of the unofficial solo songs was expected by fans since all the other members' solo songs were also officially released.

While many were skeptical about whether the three songs by the idol would be released or not due to the delays and lack of announcement, they were elated to hear that the tracks had finally arrived on music streaming apps.

Additionally, given that the streams of the songs will affect the overall popularity and success of BTS V as a soloist, fans have been enthusiastically streaming the songs as well.

Fans celebrate the official release of BTS V's SoundCloud solos - Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower

Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower make up BTS V's solo discography. These songs weren't officially released and were instead presented as gifts to ARMYs, who could listen to them for free without the idol reaping any monetary benefits. However, following the idol's official solo debut, the songs have now entered streaming platforms, much to the delight of listeners.

Akin to V, the other BTS members who initially released their solo songs on SoundCloud, like Jimin's Promise, Jung Kook's Still With You, and more, have also now transferred their tracks to official streaming platforms.

With V's songs finally being easily accessible for ARMYs, many are now streaming them in an effort to garner the idol some positive attention before his solo debut.

In addition to these three songs, BTS V also has three other solo songs that were already available on streaming platforms. These are Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, and It's Definitely You, all of which are OSTs sung by the idol for ITAEWON CLASS, Our Beloved Summer, and Hwarang, respectively.

With more songs coming their way thanks to the idol's upcoming album release, fans can hardly wait to celebrate V's expanding discography.

As the last BTS member to roll out his solo debut, the idol will be releasing his album, Layover or Layo(V)er on September 8, 2023. The six-track album, which will be released on the birthday of BTS V's pet dog, Yeontan, is designed as a tribute to him and the relationship the idol shares with his pet.