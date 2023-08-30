"Loving these quick calls": ARMYs go gaga over BTS' V's  impromptu Weverse live session

BTS’ V surprised his fans by doing a Weverse live on August 28, 2023. As he’s known for usually doing lives that are short, this one stood out for being over nine minutes in length. Even though nine minutes isn't a lot of time, he made sure to entertain fans and provide some insights into his life.

During his live, V talked about dyeing his hair again and mentioned that he had just arrived home after filming. He then listened to music with ARMYs and showed them some of the vlogs he had been watching. Throughout the live, V appeared to be in a good mood and was having fun interacting with the audience.

BTS' V talks about random topics and entertains fans during recent Weverse live

During this live session, V discussed some recent experiences and thoughts. He began the conversation by talking about his decision to dye his hair once again—a topic that consistently intrigues fans who are always excited upon noticing any changes to his look. Additionally, he shared that he had just returned home after participating in a filming session, and many were curious about the project he had been working on.

A distinctive feature of the session was the Love Me Again singer's shared listening experience with ARMYs. V also talked about standout ARMY vlogs that he had seen and appreciated the effort and creativity of the BTS fandom.

An exciting highlight of the live was V's disclosure that he had taken part in the SBS variety show Running Man. This revelation wasn't made by him directly but by SBS' official social media handles. This sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly look forward to seeing their beloved artist showcase his talents in a different context.

While hinting at this appearance, V casually mentioned:

“I filmed something fun, then I came, I took a shower, and turned on the live."

Addressing fans' queries, V also discussed his hair growth and subsequent recoloring due to visible roots. Amidst these conversations, he treated the audience to his rendition of a song, including an impromptu performance of a song that had repeated lyrics of "Up up up."

A remarkable moment during the live was when V showcased a fan's vlog. Known for his genuine appreciation of fan content, he openly expressed his admiration for the creative efforts fans put into their vlogs.

Fans definitely had a lot of reactions to this impromptu Weverse live of the BTS artist. Here are some of the comments:

In his characteristic manner, he concluded the live unexpectedly, with no formal farewell or indication that the session was ending—he simply pressed the button and signed off.

BTS' V's Weverse live provided fans with more than just a glimpse into his world. It granted them a heartfelt interaction filled with anecdotes, music, and shared joy. In a world where fans often feel disconnected from larger-than-life artists, such live sessions bridge the gap, fostering an environment of intimacy and mutual appreciation. As the BTS star left his virtual stage, fans were eager for the next opportunity to engage with their favorite artist.