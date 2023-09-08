"V MILLION SELLER" trends as Kim Tae-hyung’s Layover becomes the fastest album by a soloist in Hanteo history to sell 1 million copies

On September 8, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung finally unveiled his highly anticipated solo album, Layover, which included the release of his Slow Dancing music video and the remaining songs. Simultaneously, on the same day, the album set a new record as the fastest-selling album by a soloist in Hanteo history, surpassing one million copies in sales.

Hanteo, a South Korean music chart system, meticulously tracks the sales of all K-pop albums to compile a comprehensive summary. This summary serves as an indicator of the popularity of Korean artists, both domestically and on a global scale.

ARMYs promptly began trending "V Million Seller" on social media as soon as it was revealed that Kim Tae-hyung's album had accomplished the remarkable feat of selling over one million copies in record time. This trend aimed to showcase the worldwide popularity and influence of the Love Me Again singer.

"SO PROUD OF YOU" - ARMYs are proud of Kim Tae-hyung for his latest feat

As Kim Tae-hyung continues to surpass his own goals, he has approximately sold over two million copies on Hanteo within six hours of the release of his album. His album, Layover, has achieved a record-breaking debut in terms of sales, surpassing the highest sales both on its first day and within its first week for a solo artist.

ARMYs continue to praise him as the million-selling soloist because he achieved this feat single-handedly within a few hours of the album's release, and sales are still being counted.

Here's how fans are reacting to the success of Love Me Again singer's Layover as it becomes the fastest-selling album by a soloist in Hanteo history.

Meanwhile, the idol has already released two tracks from Layover: Love Me Again and Rainy Days, which also debuted on the Billboard charts. Now, he has unveiled the remaining four songs, including For Us, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing Instrumental, and Blue.

As Kim Tae-hyung becomes the first and only soloist to surpass two million sales on Hanteo, fans are proud of him and hope for more achievements in the future. They are encouraging each other to stream the "Slow Dancing" music video and song to keep the momentum going.

Also, Kim Tae-hyung's solo debut album, Layover, quickly climbed to the top three on the US iTunes chart just two hours after its release.

Kim Tae-hyung debuted 10 years ago, in 2013

V made his debut on June 13, 2013, as a member of BTS on Mnet's M! Countdown, performing the track No More Dream from their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

Alongside his fellow BTS members, he won many awards and performed at prestigious events like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). Additionally, he and BTS collectively received seven Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

In 2016, Kim Tae-hyung made his debut as an actor in the historical series Hwarang. He, along with his fellow BTS members, was honored with the Hwagwan of the Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their contributions to spreading Korean culture and language worldwide.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to perform the title track Slow Dancing on SBS' Inkigayo on September 10, 2023.