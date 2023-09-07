On September 5, 2023, Bighit Entertainment announced that Kim Tae-hyung would participate in the SBS's Inkigayo pre-recording. The news that it will take place in different locations created a buzz among fans. ARMYs who will be present at the site will have to move from one place to another alongside V.

The South Korean music program is broadcast by SBS every Sunday, featuring performances by well-known K-pop sensations and celebrities. It is one of the most famous programs in South Korea.

As Kim Tae-hyung is set to take ARMYs to different locations, fans on social media are reacting hilariously to the change in the location of Inkigayo's pre-recording process. They are stating that they can't expect anything less from him and jokingly suggesting that he's taking them from a cave to a top-floor studio and then to a jazz bar.

"This is so cool": ARMYs are excited as the fans will be provided vehicles during Kim Tae-hyung's Inkigayo pre-recording

As Kim Tae-hyung is set to pre-record his Inkigayo performances at two different locations, three hundred participants will be able to watch him live during the pre-recording. Kim Tae-hyung will perform two songs, each at a different location, as informed by Bighit Entertainment.

The agency has also informed fans that after filming the first pre-recording session, they will assist ARMYs in moving to the next recording session. They will provide them with pre-prepared vehicles for safety and convenience to ensure they can reach the location safely and soundly.

As fans became aware of the location change, they proudly stated that this is something they can only expect from V, and ensuring the safety of ARMYs is one of the considerate things about him.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's Inkigayo pre-recordings taking place at different locations:

Bighit Entertainment has unveiled the details for the Inkigayo pre-recording schedule. The participant roll call will take place in two sessions: the first will be in front of the SBS PRISM TOWER, and the second will be in front of the Deungchon-dong SBS Open Hall. The participant roll call is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2023, with the following time slots:

1st Session (6 PM - 7:30 PM) for participants numbered 1 - 150. 2nd Session (7:30 PM - 9 PM) for participants numbered 151 - 300 and late arrivals.

The total number of participants will be 300 people, and no individuals will be on the waitlist.

While fans are excited to watch Kim Tae-hyung on the show, many fans who don't live in South Korea are saddened because they won't be able to attend the pre-recording.

Tae-hyung is packed with a busy schedule and has no time to spare. He recently appeared on You Quiz On the Block and is set to appear in upcoming programs, including NPOP, Suchwita, and others.

He will grace the stage of Inkigayo on September 10, showcasing his title track, Slow Dancing, from his upcoming album Layover, which is scheduled for release on September 8, 2023.