"I DIDN'T EXPECT THIS AT ALL": ARMYs go gaga over Kim Tae-hyung's Layover photo concept four

On September 5, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung once again stirred up a chaotic atmosphere among ARMYs as BigHit Entertainment released the photo concept images for the idol's upcoming debut solo album, Layover.

The upcoming album, Layover, will consist of a total of six tracks, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, For Us, Blue, and the instrumental version of Slow Dancing. The idol has already released music videos for Love Me Again and Rainy Days, and the three concept photo sets were previously unveiled.

In the photos shared by BigHit Entertainment, Kim Tae-hyung is featured predominantly in a monochromatic theme, with only four images presented in colorful themes. The idol is captured surrounded by natural beauty, which has thrilled fans. Upon seeing the latest concept pictures of the Love Me Again singer, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves.

"KIM TAE-HYUNG, A WHOLE BEAUTY": ARMYs can't get enough of Rainy Days singer's latest concept photos

In the latest concept photo for Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming studio album Layover, the idol exudes a summer vibe as he is depicted enjoying the beach, swimming, and relishing the natural beauty of his surroundings. The captivating fusion of the ocean breeze and the sun-kissed idol has ignited fervor among fans.

In the monochromatic photos, Kim Tae-hyung is captured giggling while swimming at the beach in some pictures. As the cool breeze and the ocean's waters envelop him, he appears to find serenity. In the colorful images, he stands against a wall, emanating a casual look while wearing a hoodie. These vibrant looks symbolize V's ability to adapt to the diverse changes in his surroundings, according to ARMYs.

In Layover photo concept four, the Love Me Again singer can be seen wearing Jaekim's Fairy earclip. Meanwhile, his shirtless picture has also caused a buzz among fans.

The moment these photos were released, V skyrocketed to the number one trending spot worldwide on X, formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by seven trending keywords: Kim Tae-hyung, Layover_Concept_Pics_4, LAYOVER PHOTO 4, LAYOVER BY V IS COMING, Photo4_Layover, LAYOVER_V, Photo4_Layover, LAYOVER LOCKDOWN, and V_Layover.

The photos that have been released focus on V's eyes, capturing a diverse range of emotions that reflect his personality. In the pictures where he is seen laughing and enjoying himself, it symbolizes his free-spirited nature.

According to fans, these photos portray the Love Me Again singer as a free spirit who has temporarily abandoned the complexities of life to savor his time at the beach during the summer season.

So far, the idol has released a total of one hundred concept photos for his upcoming debut album, Layover. Photo concept one comprises twenty-three pictures, photo concept two features thirty-five pictures, and photo concept three includes eighteen photos. Meanwhile, the latest photo concept consists of twenty-four photos, bringing the total number of photos released to one hundred.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release his much-awaited album Layover on September 8, 2023.