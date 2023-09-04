"We're being well fed!!": Fans ecstatic as BTS' V is set to perform on Japanese program CDTV

K-pop boy group BTS' V has once again become the cause for fans' happiness, as the idol is reportedly going to perform at Japan's live music television program CDTV this September.

Following the release of his upcoming album Layover and its title track Slow Dancing, on September 8, 2023, the BTS member will make his appearance on the show on September 18 to sing his songs Slow Dancing and Love Me Again, live on air. The show is to air from 7 pm to 9 pm JST/KST.

Thus, September has much in store for BTS fans, aka ARMYs. Further, since the news of BTS' V's joining the CDTV artists-performance line-up for September 18 has been announced, fans are finding it hard to keep calm.

Japan's Count Down TV or CDTV is a long-time-running late-night music program, where Japanese music video hit chart countdowns are featured with broadcasts on music information, alongside live performances delivered by artists and musicians.

"OMG taetaeland deserves this so much": Fans delighted for J-ARMYs upon news of BTS' V's upcoming CDTV performance

The 27-year-old artist's album Layover contains a total of six songs Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). While music videos for Love Me Again and Rainy Days have already been released, the Slow Dancing MV will come out the same day as the album release. Meanwhile, the Blue MV will be rolled out on September 13.

Japan has been dubbed "TaeTaeland" by ARMYs because of J-ARMYs' intense dedication to BTS' V. Thus, when news of the Winter Bear singer's appearance on the renowned Japanese TV show was declared, it was only natural for not only J-ARMYs but also international fans to rejoice together. Fans have taken to their X handles to gush over the same, congratulating J-ARMYs on their win.

What is V up to recently?

As fans eagerly await the release of Layover on September 8, the BTS vocalist has also prepared a spread of content for his beloved ARMYs. He will also be seen on fellow BTS member Suga's drinking talk show Suchwita's next episode as revealed on September 4. Fans can also expect to catch V on NPOP, where he is set to deliver a stage performance of Love Me Again on September 9 at 8 pm KST.

Meanwhile, not long ago, BTS' V also surpassed 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify ahead of his album release, having recently soared past one billion streams on the music platform across all credits as a soloist.