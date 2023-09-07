“The Taegi crumbs”: Fans go gaga as they find similarities between BTS’ V’s and Suga’s That That outfit from the former’s recent event

At the recent Frieze Seoul Art Event afterparty dinner, Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, made a noteworthy appearance as the sole representative of BTS. This unexpected attendance surprised fans who hadn't anticipated seeing any BTS members at an event so soon. V's presence not only surprised but also left a lasting impression on attendees due to his aura and amiable, sociable personality.

V's outfit choice for the occasion was equally outstanding, drawing admiration from those in attendance. However, after glimpsing his ensemble, fans started discussing a rather peculiar and amusing activity. V sported a stylish leopard print shirt, which immediately drew comparisons to a similar outfit worn by Suga in That That's music video.

The unexpected turn of events occurred on September 4, 2023, during which V's participation extended to a surprise Weverse live session. The particulars of this session remained concealed from the fandom until its unveiling.

BTS' V and Suga's outfits compared by netizens

On September 4, 2023, BTS member V added a touch of glamour to the Frieze Seoul Paradise Art Event After Party. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by luminaries from the Korean entertainment industry, and V's presence certainly didn't go unnoticed.

For the occasion, V chose a stylish ensemble that turned heads and left fans in awe. He sported a leopard print shirt, a crisp white blazer, and elegant grey trousers. As V made his entrance, fans couldn't help but admire his outfit and ethereal look.

However, what truly piqued fans' curiosity was the sense of déjà vu that V's outfit invoked. As they looked at his attire, something seemed oddly familiar. It didn't take long for fans to make the connection that V's outfit bore a striking resemblance to one worn by Suga in a music video of the song That That produced by Suga in collaboration with the legendary artist PSY.

Fans wasted no time in taking to social media to draw comparisons between the two outfits. The uncanny resemblance between V and Suga's fashion choices sparked conversations and discussions among fans, highlighting the bond between BTS members, even in their stylistic choices.

This duo is also all set to appear together on the Suchwita episode, coming up on September 8, 2023.

Amidst the fashion buzz, V also took the time to explore the world of art. He visited the Keith Haring exhibition titled "Love in Paradise." This visit once again underscored V's admiration for queer artists, adding another name to his ever-expanding list of artists who have left a profound impact on him.

At the event, the BTS member attracted the attention of numerous celebrities who were eager to capture moments with the K-pop sensation. V also had the pleasure of meeting art collector and museum owner Michael Xufu Huang, and their interaction was documented in photographs.

Model, art curator, musician, and DJ Suri Park shared pictures of her encounter with V on her Instagram, further highlighting his star power and influence across various realms of entertainment and culture.

Fans can look forward to more appearances by V in the coming days. He is scheduled to grace the stages of SBS Inkigayo Music Bank and Running Man on September 10, followed by an appearance on M Countdown on September 14. As the BTS member continues to capture audiences with his music, fashion, and artistic interests, his influence in the entertainment world shows no signs of waning.