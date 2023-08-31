"One man show": Fans elated as BTS' V all set to appear on SBS Inkigayo Music Bank on September 10

Following Jungkook's recent appearance on SBS's Inkigayo Music Bank, the spotlight now turns to another BTS member who is gearing up for a special performance on the same platform. Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is all set to make his solo debut on the show, where he will showcase his talent by performing the song Slow Dancing from his upcoming solo album Layover.

The album is scheduled for release on September 8, 2023, and V's performance is scheduled for September 10. Just like Jungkook's appearance, V's performance will be broadcast live.

Having already released two pre-release singles, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, V is now preparing for the launch of his first-ever solo album.

This album is set to feature five songs, and to everyone's excitement, it has been revealed that each of these songs will have its own accompanying music video.

BTS' V to make appearance on SBS Inkigayo Music Bank after release of his debut album Layover

The announcement of V's appearance on Inkigayo sent waves of excitement and utter joy among fans. It has been quite some time since they have seen him perform live as a solo artist, making this news even more special.

Adding to the excitement, it has been revealed that V will be performing the focus track Slow Dancing from his album. This song is set in a '70s romantic style, capturing a free-spirited vibe that does justice to the song's title.

By performing on Inkigayo, V will become the third BTS member to grace the music show as a solo artist.

The prospect of witnessing V's soulful vocals is a delightful treat for fans, who have wasted no time in rallying their fellow ARMY members to vote for him, just as they did to secure Jungkook's first Music Bank award for his single, Seven.

Fans were also quite excited by the prospect of getting to see TXT's Yeonjun and V together.

The dedicated fans are eagerly showing their support and enthusiasm for V's upcoming performance. Some of their comments regarding the same can be given below:

In addition to his appearance on Inkigayo, V is also preparing to join SBS's variety show Running Man, which is scheduled to air on the same day, September 10.

With V's busy schedule and exciting appearances, BTS fans are eagerly looking forward to a September filled with memorable moments featuring V.

V's ability to captivate the audience with his unique vocals and charismatic presence has earned him a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

With each new endeavor, BTS' V continues to showcase his versatility as an artist and his dedication to his craft. The star has also graced the covers of numerous magazines in the past couple of months, showcasing his versatility as an all-round artist.

As September approaches, the countdown begins for the BTS star's much-anticipated schedule.