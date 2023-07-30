“Humble king”: ARMYs swoon over BTS’ Jungkook’s reaction after he won first place on Inkigayo for his solo debut Seven

BTS' Jungkook made his fans proud once again by securing one more win for his single Seven on SBS' Inkigayo on July 30, 2023. The BTS star, who was up against many opponents, received his first ever win in his home country for Seven through his fans' excessive support displayed via live voting. The most lovable moment for fans was the singer's priceless reaction after he was announced as the winner.

The BTS maknae looked like he did not expect to win and the look of disbelief was visible on his face. Fans of the singer took to Twitter to applaud his latest achievement and his reaction to the same.

After having bagged two international number 1 spots already, Jungkook returned to Korea to perform at the ever-famous Inkigayo, an esteemed South Korean music television program that ranks the top K-pop songs every week. Having received the most votes, the BTS maknae was surprised, as if he had not expected to win, as it was his first ever stint in Korea as a solo artist. But the fans did not disappoint their favorite star and secured for him the win he deserved.

Fans fall head over heels for Jungkook's adorable reaction as he wins his first solo Inkigayo Encore stage

The month of July 2023 has been an exceptional and highly successful period for BTS's youngest member, Jeon Jungkook. With the release of his first solo digital single, Seven, on the 14th of this month, he soared to unprecedented heights within merely hours after its official release.

The song's unmatched popularity allowed him to secure the number 1 position on the US iTunes chart. Furthermore, his achievement extended to a remarkable Billboard All-Kill, as he topped charts worldwide across the Billboard platform.

After achieving success on the international stage, Jungkook returned to Korea, eager for another victory in his home country. Scheduled to perform on the Inkigayo Encore stage on July 30, he faced tough competition from hit K-pop songs like Super Shy, Cream Soda, and ISTJ.

As a solo artist in Korea for the first time, Jungkook had not expected to win right away. However, the dedicated ARMY fandom proved him wrong by securing his first solo Inkigayo appearance as a safe win. With live voting determining the winner, ARMYs tirelessly rallied to ensure their favorite star's triumph.

To everyone's delight, the My You singer won by a significant margin of over 8,000 points. His adorable reaction and shy response to the unexpected victory further endeared him to fans. Expressing his surprise and lack of preparation for the win, he humbly thanked his supporters. Looking totally flustered and confused while he was handed the trophy, he said,

"Ah, right, I won M COUNTDOWN. Thank you. I should make a speech. I'm so happy to make comeback w/ a good song and win first place receiving all the love and support. As I do solo activities, I feel I want to make comeback again with another good song very soon. Thank you ARMY!"

Another of Jungkook's adorable mannerisms that was loved by all the fans and K-pop enthusiasts was his continuous bowing to everyone present on the stage. This represented his utmost humbleness on a local music platform, even after being a worldwide sensation.

On stage, Jungkook delivered a stellar performance of his single Seven, leaving the audience delighted and impressed. After the show, the BTS maknae continued to show his gratitude by taking to Weverse to convey a heartfelt message of thanks to his devoted fans.

"Wow, I didn't even think about winning first place. What's going on..Thank you very much Thank you to the ARMYS who came and cheered for us even though it was hot today, and the ARMYS who cheered for us from afar!!! I'll be able to sleep happily tonight You did a great job!!! I love you ARMY!!!!!!!!!!!!" ~ (Jungkook via weverse)

Jungkook's thoughtfulness was reflected through his message on Weverse, but that was not all there was. As a token of thanks, the BTS star had arranged snacks for his fans who had visited to watch him during the pre-recording of the show, which fans found to be extremely considerate.

He also did a live before his performance, displaying his genuine thankfulness and care for his fans and their support. Another surprise that happened at Inkigayo was Jungkook performing Seven with his BTS bandmate V, who had come to support his friend. Fans were treated in the most unexpected way, and the day truly proved to be one of the happiest days for them.