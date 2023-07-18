"I'M SUPER PROUD": Fans psyched as NewJeans enters Billboard Global 200 with Super Shy at number two

NewJeans bags yet another feat with Super Shy, as the song has recently entered Billboard's Global 200 charts. NewJeans has trended on Billboard before this as well, with successes like Attention, Hype Boy, and Ditto. Fans are stoked at this latest addition of the girls' brand new track, Super Shy, to the charts.

The song has landed the number two spot among other artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Myke Towers, and more. However, this is not the first overseas feat with Super Shy, as the quintet also appeared at the number nine position on US Spotify charts.

Keeping track of the girls' incredible achievements is challenging for Bunnies (NewJeans fans) with the pace at which they are taking over both domestic and international music scenes. Fans are hyped up as one writes, "I'M SUPER PROUD" as a response to the group's latest Billboard entry.

"NEWJEANS WORLD DOMINATION": Super Shy is the group's newest superhit

The Cookie singers just keep soaring high as one of the biggest names of 4th generation K-pop and it has not even been one year since the group created a splash with its debut song Attention, back in July 2022. The latest feats swept up with Super Shy by the girls - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein - include debuting on UK's Official Singles Chart at number 59 (as of, July 14), following Ditto's appearance on the list earlier this year.

Super Shy is one of the three lead singles of the group's latest album Get Up! for which NewJeans had a smashing entrance as the fourth-generation K-pop group to have the largest Spotify debut of all time after Stray Kids, amassing 2.49 million streams with the title track.

With so many feats achieved in less than a year of debut, the girls are aiming for the stars. Pumped netizens react to the Billboard Global 200 news.

ツ @zuha_ville



NEWJEANS ON BILLBOARD

#NewJeansBillboard #SuperShy_Hot100

@NewJeans_ADOR

Another win for the 4th gen leadersNEWJEANS ON BILLBOARD

뉴진 옥수수 @newjeanscorn also to newjeans team as well



NEWJEANS ON BILLBOARD

#NewJeansBillboard #SuperShy_Hot100 what a good morning!! I just woke up and see newjeans feat on billboard is just amazing!!! I am so proud as a tokki and I am so happy for @NewJeans_twt , a huge congratulationsalso to newjeans team as wellNEWJEANS ON BILLBOARD

More on Super Shy and the OMG singers

NewJeans' extended play, Get Up!, will come out on July 21, 2023, and contains six tracks among which Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You are the title songs. For this album's first track New Jeans, the girls collaborated with Warner Bros.' THE POWERPUFF GIRLS.

On July 16, the quintet achieved the Perfect All-Kill (PAK) with Super Shy, an honor given to songs that bag number one on all major Korean music platforms, including Genie Music, Melon, Bugs, FLO, YouTube Music, VIBE, and iChart's real-time and weekly charts.

It is exciting to note that member Danielle has a record of lending her words to the group's works and she even partook in the writing and composing process for Super Shy. It is known to Bunnies that the talented idol has had a passion for lyricism as a way to express herself.

Meanwhile, NewJeans formed by ADOR bears a girl-next-door concept with sounds like '90s-inspired pop and R&B. Fans worldwide cannot wait to find out what the group will bring out in the future.